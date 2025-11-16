Hey Pandas, What Do You Do When You’re Feeling Down? (Closed)

Down: lonely, sad, hopeless, useless, etc.
#1
music helps. a lot. bonus points if i have the energy to get up and make music, but lately i haven’t been playing my piano or ukulele a lot. i need to.
#2
Listening to music so loudly I can’t hear myself think, maybe draw something read or eat chocolate as well. Exercise helps as well, even though its the last thing you want to do, whether it’s just walking 100m to the end of the road or a run.
#3
Listen to music. Draw/paint. Take a nap.
#4
After having a nice fun mental breakdown in the corner, I usually paint my nails (if I’m in my house, it calms me down but doesn’t make me feel better) or go for a jog in the sun (actually does make me feel a lot better). I also talk to one of my friends who has incredibly calming energy but that’s something that might be unique to him.
#5
Eat
#6
Usually I eat a healthy snack (a lot of times that I’m upset it’s because I haven’t been eating enough. Need to fix that.) and go hang out with birds in whatever way I can. Whether it be birdwatching in my backyard, hanging out with the chickens at my school, or if I can’t do those read some of my many bird books. I sound like a nerd, but birds make me so happy. I love watching them and interacting with them, but even just reading about them makes me feel happy. I have a few books stuffed full of interesting facts and details about the anatomy, genetics and behaviors of birds, and it’s just so calming to read about. I don’t know how to explain it.
#7
Most of my normal coping mechanisms I can’t do because of various mental and physical health issues, so I usually just listen to music, but yesterday I decided to blow bubbles. I went on the deck in my yard, and I just stood there and blew bubbles for a long time. It made me feel a lot calmer.
#8
I usually pinch my arms or bite myself to prevent myself from breaking property. I used to just slam the heck out of doors or beat people up when I was much younger but now I stopped. I also cry a lot and think about how unlikeable I am and that maybe this is the reason why I’m unlovable
#9
At the moment?….. Stay off BP…. Cause , rather than a place to escape the world, it’s become a cesspool of negativity and infantile trolling…..
#10
I sew stuffed animals. It’s one of my favourite hobbies.
#11
I talk to someone… a friend, family member, God, sometimes even talking to myself helps
#12
Sweatpants and hot chocolate. If I ever feel hopeless, this is my go-to. Comfort always makes me feel better.
Find a really good book and binge-read it until I feel like the character in the book.
And running around like an insane person. Dancing or playing soccer. FUN exercise.
#13
Well I’m always feeling down so I usually either do bored panda or my journal I suppose you can call it. I write it in a language I invented so my snoopy a*s parents can’t read it
#14
I find a funny movies or show. The Office or Brooklyn 99 usually puts me in a better mood.
