Hey Pandas, What Do You Believe The Afterlife Is Like? (Closed)

If you’ve lived an evil life, you go to hell where you sit on a cloud playing a damn harp for eternity.
There is no afterlife. As a kid I was brought up in a church, believed all that stuff, but the logical thinker in me needed to know where it would be, what form it, and we, would take. And how come all the other religions would be excluded from it just because they believed in a different one.
There is no soul, no spirit, no deeper meaning. We are who we are until we’re not.
I don’t think there is a place. I think we just get remade into something or someone else. You know, matter cannot be destroyed and all that jazz. If not, we’re just gonna be gone and turn into soil.
I think its like turning off a light bulb. Lights out. The movie is over. There is no bonus content.
Not sure about everyone else’s, but I hope mine is across the Rainbow Bridge… and all the dogs.
I don’t believe in an afterlife that we experience consciously. But I like the thought that my atoms will eventually help create something else.
I believe that we won’t find out what it’s all about before we die, but maybe we won’t after either. What I do know is that the religions can’t all be right – there can’t be both 1 deity and several; we can’t go into an afterlife and be reincarnated; and of course, the 72 virgins thing makes no sense (at 1 a day, you’d be through the lot in under 4 months, then what? Harassed for eternity by 72 ex-virgins who’d been dumped after a one night stand?). Given the choice, I’d like to be a ghost who can travel the universe – there’s lots of the planet I’d like to see, and as a bit of an astronomer, seeing other planets and galaxies close up would be awesome (not to mention other life forms).
I think we get this one beautiful, wild life that we can hopefully make the best of – be good humans, do meaningful work, have people we love who love us, rescue some cat/dog/bird/reptile/fish friends, and then when it’s done, it’s done, and that’s the end of us.
I don’t know. I like the idea of reincarnation.
Not at all.
Transcendence into a higher form of existence. I like to believe that our current life is something like an incubator so we can become something unfathomable after we shed the mortal bodies.
There is another dimension beyond this one where we are reunited with the Creator in love, beauty, peace, etc. along with our loved ones and ancestors. If a soul is evil beyond redemption, then I don’t think they go to eternal torture i.e. Hell (which the bible states is for the fallen angels) but have what is called the Second Death which is the death of the soul – they simply totally cease to be.
This is the afterlife, and we are in He11.
I think some of us stick around for a bit. Some of us do not. It just depends on the amount of baggage you want to rid yourself of, but also the people that you want to say goodbye to.
In the mid-1990s I took a class called Philosophy of Death and Dying. We had a physics professor come in and talk about his experience. He was abroad in England and they told his family to be prepared to retrieve his body.
The talk he gave to our class was really amazing. I believe that there is something else out there, but most of us are not attuned.
I like the way “What Dreams May Come” depicted it, and have adapted that as my image of the afterlife. We make our own, can be reborn if/when we choose, etc. I know was only a movie, but that has stuck with me since childhood.
I believe that there’s an afterlife—heaven and hell. I believe heaven is a place where true beauty, joy, and goodness all exists. It’s what earth was intended to be before humans ruined it. I believe it’s perfect unity with God. Since God is love, wisdom, peace, goodness, I believe we, for the first time, truly understand and get to live in that.
I don’t know exactly what I believe about hell. I believe it’s real but I don’t know if there’s levels to it. There’s Scripture that seem to indicate as much. That the punishment will match the crime.
As far as who goes where, I believe that God has that authority as He created us all. I don’t know that anyone deserves perfection for all eternity (heaven) but I believe God also doesn’t want people to be punished either. However, sin has really screwed up people. Think of what the world would be if people weren’t selfish. Instead we horde and live self-centered lives while we let others suffer and, in some cases, intentionally cause that suffering. I don’t believe that humanity is good based on our history. So, God did the most selfless thing He could do— in Jesus, He provided a way for a restored relationship with Him even though it meant taking on the highest form of suffering in the cross and even going to hell. If people accept that gift, then He gives them a forever relationship with him and that includes being with him where he is. If people don’t want it or don’t accept it, then they continue on to where they were originally heading.
As for people who have never heard, I don’t know but I know that God is just. He will do what’s right by them.
