Hey Pandas, What Do I Need To Know About Getting A Tattoo? (Closed)

What will age well? What will age badly? How to prevent aging? How to pick a good artist? I need answers to questions like these. I want to get a tattoo but I really know nothing about them.
#1
First thing, when I want a new tattoo, I wait at least 6 months, and if I still like it, I’ll get it. I’ve gotten a couple of tattoos on impulse, and I ended up getting them covered up. Second, do your research, shop around for a tattoo artist. Check out the place, look at their previous works. Most places have a photo album of tattoos they’ve done. Talk to the person, ask them questions. Just try to find someone you are comfortable with. And when and if you do get a tattoo, make sure you like where’s it’s placed. They put a stencil on where ever your getting done, take a minute to make sure you like where it’s placed. Placement is important for another reason too. Depending on where it’s placed will determine how quickly it fades. So if it’s somewhere, like inner thigh, arm, because it’s rubbing on something it fades quicker. I had to get my tattoo on my neck touched up because my apron for work rubbed on it, causing it to fade quicker. Also, moisturize, and use sunscreen if you’re going to be in the sun alot to keep it for aging too quickly.
Oh, and make sure you eat before you go. My first tattoo I didn’t eat the day of and I got dizzy. Best of luck! 😁
#2
research your artist before getting ink and pay out for great work. cheap ink looks cheap!
#3
always ask at least three people their opinion on the design before you get it because i know plenty of people who regret what they thought was cool. and go to a popular place so you know they wont screw it up because not all tattoo artists are how do i put this…the best. dont ask me why a 13 year old knows all of this, i have young parents with a lot of tattoos.
#4
I’m only 13 but I would get it as a temporary tattoo for a few months and get it if I still like it
#5
Always use their balm/Bepanthen afterwards, aftercare and cleanliness is so important!
#6
It doesn’t heal overnight, it can take weeks.
#7
Different parts of the body hurt more than others.
#8
It hurts and it’s permanent
Hope that helps
