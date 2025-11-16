Hey Pandas! What Country Are You From?

Anyone from Ukraine? Pray for Ukraine!! 🇺🇦 How about from Germany or Austria?
#1
England, To everyone we have invaded or owned over the millennia I say “Sorry”.
#2
Je suis français.e ! I love baguettes 🥖
#3
Sri Lanka ..
#4
I’ll go first as the author. I’m from and raised in Florida, USA
#5
I’m from the USA. Born in Maryland and moved to Texas when I was 13, 40 years ago. Please don’t judge us all by the “vocal” minority. It’s the loudmouths with the most controversial opinions that get noticed more. Most of us are just good people that believe in equality and happiness for all.
#6
Singapore! Our independence day is coming up!
#7
Australia! Yes we do have dangerous animals but just stay out of their way and you should be fine. Some of them are quite cute actually!
#8
I’m originally from Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil. But i have lived in many places. Since leaving my home country, I’ve lived for 6 months or more in San Francisco, Washington DC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Africa, Angola, Israel, Lebanon, London, Mexico City, and now Philadelphia USA.
#9
Italy
#10
Germany.
#11
Northern Ireland, living in England.
#12
Sare Jahan Se Achcha Hindustan humara..
– in Hindi means our Hindustan is the best in the world.
I am from India and our 75th Independence day is on 15th August…
Waiting to see our flag being hoisted… ..
#13
Mä oon Suomesta. Meaning I’m from Finland. Dad’s side of the family is Egyptian though
#14
AUSTRALIA
Never been bitten
#15
Canada.
#16
🎆U S A🎆 Mississippi!!!
#17
England! 🏴
#18
uk,and I know the first thing people think of the UK is ‘Cup ov tea’,HAHA JOKES ON YOU IM 12 AN
#19
France! Baguette is delicious, but wait until you have a bit of profiteroles….
#20
Good ole USA although a lot of days I’m afraid to tell people that. Grew up throughout the natl park service. Got to see a hell of a lot of this country growing up all over.
#21
England
#22
Planet Earth.
#23
I’m from the United States. Specifically Tennessee.
#24
Alas, the USA. Ironically, I just finished reading a book about gun violence (The Shape of Thunder). Yup, it was set here in America.
#25
I’m from Colorado, USA(just a teensy bit north of Denver)
#26
I have moved seven and a half times:
Born in Georgia, moved to Cuba, then Italy, next, Illinois (DO NOT PRONOUNCE THE “S” 💜) then to Maryland, then to Ohio for two and a half months (that’s the half) then Arkansas 🙂
I’m a military kid
#27
I’m from Denmark! 😁
#28
I am from India.
(Trust me, it ain’t as bad as you think)
#29
The Netherlands! I live in Zutphen, a lovely little town close to the river IJssel, in an aera called the ‘Achterhoek’. Quite rural and green. Love it here! I grew up in a town near here, and after living in Gouda and Utrecht moved back to where I came from :-)
#30
Indiana, USA.
#31
Connecticut, USA
#32
Born in India, lived there for 5 years, then moved to USA. Michigan.
#33
Czech Republic.
#34
Born and raised in Toronto Canada!
#35
The not so good USA.
#36
Born in Ohio USA. Traveled all over the country. Currently in TN USA in a small farm town and loving it. Moutians all around us 🥰
#37
Canada
#38
I was born and raised in Islington, North London 🇬🇧 now living in the USA. Yes still got me accent. Been here 30 odd yrs.
#39
Born
#40
USA. Currently in Minnesota
#41
I’m from the USA, in Columbus Wisconsin, and have plans to move to the UK.
#42
I see I am the first one from South Africa. Born and raised
#43
Canada
#44
Hello from Indonesia! We will celebrate our 77th independence day on 17 August! Anyone here has travelled to Bali?
#45
Kentucky, USA. Born and raised in Northern Illinois and moved to Kentucky in 1983 and never looked back. Best decision of my life. Kentucky is a beautiful state with warm, friendly people.
#46
I’m from Syria🇸🇾
#47
the worst one, the USA
#48
Half Italian, half Austrian. Currently living in Vienna. (Waltz sounds in the background slowly fading…)
#49
Greeting from Turkey!
#50
#51
Portugal, Madeira island to be more exact AKA the Atlântic garden AKA the green pearl of the Atlântic.
#52
Quebec City, Canada; But everybody thinks i’m American.
#53
Texas, USA, now. born in New York City, lived all over in the Navy, came here to begin really living (called retirement).
#54
Born and raised in Ohio where there is corn, corn, and more corn. Did I mention there is corn?
#55
Memphis Tennessee United States
#56
Austria, I just posted.
#57
New Zealand but now I live in Australia. New Zealand is a very friendly place.
#58
Hungary. And I also apologize to everyone for our current p.m.
#59
Canada 🇨🇦 Ma langue maternelle est le français but I speak English fluently
#60
spainnn
#61
Aotearoa – or New Zealand as it is known elsewhere
#62
Mexico
#63
South Africa but living in Namibia.
#64
I was born and raised in Vienna. After 23 year I moved to Switzerland for work, now I have family here and love living here. Even Austria and Switzerland are sharing borders, there are big differenzes in mentality and language. For my children, Swiss German is their secret language that even Germans and Austrians do not understand, although it is German.
#65
I grew up on a corner in Winslow, Arizona. (USA)
#66
Stolt svensk | Im from sweden, born here and lives in a white house:) yes im still a kiddo (12 yrs) so i live with my parents…
#67
I am from the United States of America.
Yes – that is the real name of our country.
Yes – I have I state I live in.
Yes – my state is probably bigger than your entire country.
No – I will not tell you the state because, unlike Europe or Africa (and similar to Canada and Australia), you have not studied it that closely so you would not not know WTF it is on the map.
