Hey Pandas, What Colors Do You Love Wearing?

I recently made a post asking which colors you despise wearing, so let’s do the opposite.
#1
I like wearing dark colours, it really suits me well, most of my favourite outfits involve black or grey clothing. I’m not a goth, I just like dark colours.
#2
Red and black 😎
#3
Brown and orange, preferably dark and muted ones. I just look great in them
#4
Blue and yellow, blue and green, blue and black, blue and pink, blue and white, blue and greyish-white etc
#5
personally i love wearing black and any dark color thats close to black but also reds
#6
I like wearing white shirts, red, warmer shades of blue (not blue-green though) and certain yellows, they all look nice on me.
#7
the outfit i wear most frequently is blue pants black shirt with a very colorful accent. i.e. makeup, nails, bracelets etc.
#8
black always, dark red, dark green, and very specific shades of blue. i’ll wear black hoodies/shirts with colored patterns on them though
#9
Personally, even tho my favourite colour is red, it’s black. I honestly hate it when kids start laughing that you’re emo just because you were black most of the time
#10
Dark colours. Though in the summer when it gets sweltering, lighter colours are more useful.
#11
Dark colors, Blue, Black, and I also like tan, light yellow, normal yellow, and pink. But mostly black
#12
All of them
#13
All black. I’m kinda emo
#14
Pink and blue.
#15
Black, green, and pink. I also like wearing yellow from time to time. My favorite outfit is actually a pink and green sweater vest with black cargo pants and hot pink docs.
#16
I love to wear colourful clothing, I feel so many people wear black and grey and name brands that look the same. That doesn’t mean I look like a box of crayons, just means that I would almost never wear a full black or white ensemble, there’s usually one key colour that stands out. The colours I wear the most are pink and purple, although sometimes I wear a dark blue.
#17
I largely wear black everywhere but my feet, where I own the loudest, most garish, neon sneakers made.
One example of a few : https://www.manelsanchez.pt/uploads/media/images/jordan-why-not-zer0-3-l-a-born-1.jpg
#18
Grey. Anything grey. It makes the green in my irises pop out, and it’s such a beautiful color.
#19
Easter pastels.
I lost 122 pounds in two years, and now i wear light blues, greens, and yellows, mostly.
I had been wearing black to hide my belly for many years
#20
Purple, Gray, and White.
#21
Olive green.
#22
Gray, dark gray, blue, black, white, that kinda stuff
#23
Pastel colours but especially pastel pink since it’s my favourite colour.
#24
I usually like wearing casual colors like grey, black and pastel colors. But I will wear anything if I don’t have anything casual colored to wear.
#25
Black. All black. Everything black.
#26
grey. black. blue denim. blue.
#27
Hot Pink 💖 soooo pretty
#28
Black. I mostly wear black. I’m told I look good in white yellow, pink green, and light blue, but I always wear black. Sometimes gray or very rarely something with actual color lol
#29
Grey. Functional, professional; not flashy. I let my personality add the color that others see.
#30
Black and purple. I tend to go for colors on the cool side of the colorwheel, mauve is a good color too, for my skin tone. Orange makes me think prison jumpsuits, not that I’ve had to wear them. Red attracts attention as does neon colors, I like to stay under the radar.
#31
I love black and yellow and red. Just because I think those colors give me confidence and make me feel beautiful for varies reasons.
#32
Black. Not because I’m emo or stuff.
Just because black looks better.
#33
My wardrobe is full of navy blue, black, and different shades of grey.
#34
White with large blue and red polka dots!
#35
Dark green and black
#36
I’ve developed sort of an obsession with brown and green. it makes up the majority of my closet now!
#37
I like shirts with muted colors and dark bottoms.
#38
No colors. Because black is not a color
#39
I love bright colors, pastels, and cool colors.
Follow Us