Hey Pandas, What Colors Do You Love Wearing?

by

I recently made a post asking which colors you despise wearing, so let’s do the opposite.

#1

I like wearing dark colours, it really suits me well, most of my favourite outfits involve black or grey clothing. I’m not a goth, I just like dark colours.

#2

Red and black 😎

#3

Brown and orange, preferably dark and muted ones. I just look great in them

#4

Blue and yellow, blue and green, blue and black, blue and pink, blue and white, blue and greyish-white etc

#5

personally i love wearing black and any dark color thats close to black but also reds

#6

I like wearing white shirts, red, warmer shades of blue (not blue-green though) and certain yellows, they all look nice on me.

#7

the outfit i wear most frequently is blue pants black shirt with a very colorful accent. i.e. makeup, nails, bracelets etc.

#8

black always, dark red, dark green, and very specific shades of blue. i’ll wear black hoodies/shirts with colored patterns on them though

#9

Personally, even tho my favourite colour is red, it’s black. I honestly hate it when kids start laughing that you’re emo just because you were black most of the time

#10

Dark colours. Though in the summer when it gets sweltering, lighter colours are more useful.

#11

Dark colors, Blue, Black, and I also like tan, light yellow, normal yellow, and pink. But mostly black

#12

All of them

#13

All black. I’m kinda emo

#14

Pink and blue.

#15

Black, green, and pink. I also like wearing yellow from time to time. My favorite outfit is actually a pink and green sweater vest with black cargo pants and hot pink docs.

#16

I love to wear colourful clothing, I feel so many people wear black and grey and name brands that look the same. That doesn’t mean I look like a box of crayons, just means that I would almost never wear a full black or white ensemble, there’s usually one key colour that stands out. The colours I wear the most are pink and purple, although sometimes I wear a dark blue.

#17

I largely wear black everywhere but my feet, where I own the loudest, most garish, neon sneakers made.
One example of a few : https://www.manelsanchez.pt/uploads/media/images/jordan-why-not-zer0-3-l-a-born-1.jpg

#18

Grey. Anything grey. It makes the green in my irises pop out, and it’s such a beautiful color.

#19

Easter pastels.
I lost 122 pounds in two years, and now i wear light blues, greens, and yellows, mostly.
I had been wearing black to hide my belly for many years

#20

Purple, Gray, and White.

#21

Olive green.

#22

Gray, dark gray, blue, black, white, that kinda stuff

#23

Pastel colours but especially pastel pink since it’s my favourite colour.

#24

I usually like wearing casual colors like grey, black and pastel colors. But I will wear anything if I don’t have anything casual colored to wear.

#25

Black. All black. Everything black.

#26

grey. black. blue denim. blue.

#27

Hot Pink 💖 soooo pretty

#28

Black. I mostly wear black. I’m told I look good in white yellow, pink green, and light blue, but I always wear black. Sometimes gray or very rarely something with actual color lol

#29

Grey. Functional, professional; not flashy. I let my personality add the color that others see.

#30

Black and purple. I tend to go for colors on the cool side of the colorwheel, mauve is a good color too, for my skin tone. Orange makes me think prison jumpsuits, not that I’ve had to wear them. Red attracts attention as does neon colors, I like to stay under the radar.

#31

I love black and yellow and red. Just because I think those colors give me confidence and make me feel beautiful for varies reasons.

#32

Black. Not because I’m emo or stuff.
Just because black looks better.

#33

My wardrobe is full of navy blue, black, and different shades of grey.

#34

White with large blue and red polka dots!

#35

Dark green and black

#36

I’ve developed sort of an obsession with brown and green. it makes up the majority of my closet now!

#37

I like shirts with muted colors and dark bottoms.

#38

No colors. Because black is not a color

#39

I love bright colors, pastels, and cool colors.

