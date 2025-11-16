Hey Pandas, What Color Do You Think Describes You?

by

Red? Yellow? Maybe Blue?

#1

My favorite color is red but I really like to wear blue/teal. I’d say if I had to choose a color that describes me I’d go with a dark red…almost wine colored but with streaks of teal. The red would describe my personality and my introversion/aloneness while the teal streaks would represent my willingness for adventure.

#2

Slate Grey…

#3

I can’t decide, I love all the colours of the rainbow.

#4

Yellow and red, hyper, happy, exitible, but tempermatic, and easy to hold a grudge

#5

black

#6

Yellow! Its my favourite colour, and I love the brightness. it reminds me of home, Alaska, and my birthparents.

#7

Bright violet. I’m mysterious but not all know it. Others think that my life is what they think but nope.

#8

a few, actually. probably green, because it is the color of nature, but also the color of poison, black, because it is a secretive color, like me, and grey, because it seems like a color that kind of sees the bigger picture, if I’m making sense. So yeh. Those.

#9

A very pretty orange (not that I’m pretty)

#10

A mix of olive green and dark purple

#11

Maybe magenta. It’s pink, so kind of light hearted and nice, but with red undertones that indicate a slightly dark, fiery steak.

#12

Teal. Bright but calm, somewhat sad. A quiet, mysterious, unique color.

#13

Either pink or blue because I am someone that gets upset easily but my favorite color is hot pink so 🤷🏼‍♀️

#14

Someone in my class said “a blinding shade of pink”. I think I agree XD

#15

Indigo.

#16

Blue. Because I wont date a woman who has kids.

#17

Vintage yellow. Grey, black or navy blue works too.

