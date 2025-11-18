Hey Pandas, What Childhood Rhymes Do You Remember Singing?

by

Do you have any rhymes from childhood that are still somehow stuck in your head?

#1

There was a boy called Michael Finnigan,
He grew whiskers on his chin-igan.
The wind came out and blew them in-again.
Poor old Michael Finnigan, begin again.

There was an old man named Michael Finnigan,
Who went off fishing with a pinnigan.
He caught a fish, but it fell in again.
Poor old Michael Finnigan.

There was an old man named Michael Finnigan,
Who caught a cold and couldn’t get well again.
Then he died, and had to begin again.
Poor old Michael Finnigan.

#2

We had one hand clapping rhyme that went “Apple on a stick, makes me sick, makes my heart beat 246. Girls, girls have a lot of fun, here comes Suzy with her pants undone. She can do the wibble wobble, she can do the splits, but I bet you ten bucks she can’t do this. Count to ten with your eyes closed, 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
119 Cartoons By Toon Hole That End So Unexpectedly It Will Make You Laugh
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
A Grease Prequel “Rise of the Pink Ladies” is Coming to Paramount+
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2021
People Are Amused By These 15 Screenshots Of Wikipedia Tables Of Contents That Come Without Context Shared On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Woman Makes Mattresses For Rats As Well As Matching Pajamas, And They’re Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Could the Shows “Dear Black People” and “White-ish” Pull it Off?
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2017
“I Can’t Go Back”: 30 Expensive Purchases That Really Paid Off, As Shared By People In This Online Thread
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.