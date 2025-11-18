Hey Pandas, What Childhood Rhymes Do You Remember Singing?

Do you have any rhymes from childhood that are still somehow stuck in your head?
#1
There was a boy called Michael Finnigan,
He grew whiskers on his chin-igan.
The wind came out and blew them in-again.
Poor old Michael Finnigan, begin again.
There was an old man named Michael Finnigan,
Who went off fishing with a pinnigan.
He caught a fish, but it fell in again.
Poor old Michael Finnigan.
There was an old man named Michael Finnigan,
Who caught a cold and couldn’t get well again.
Then he died, and had to begin again.
Poor old Michael Finnigan.
#2
We had one hand clapping rhyme that went “Apple on a stick, makes me sick, makes my heart beat 246. Girls, girls have a lot of fun, here comes Suzy with her pants undone. She can do the wibble wobble, she can do the splits, but I bet you ten bucks she can’t do this. Count to ten with your eyes closed, 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10.”
Follow Us