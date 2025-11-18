Woman Treats Her Colleagues With Home-Baked Goods, Two Of Them Threaten To Report Her To HR

There are a bunch of talented bakers out there. People who can whip up the tastiest desserts from just a few simple ingredients. Their talent and skill fill each treat with extra goodness. Luckily for us, the best bakers aren’t shy and love to share their goodies with the world.
One such baker was doing just that and making tasty treats for her coworkers every couple of weeks. Unfortunately, two of her colleagues confronted her about it and tried to get her to stop for a weird reason.
Woman who generously bakes cakes for coworkers is randomly confronted by health-conscious women, they forbid her from bringing her homemade baked goods to work
Lady who loves baking brings in tasty traybake cakes for her team of 10 every few weeks, predictably all the yummy goodies are swiped within days
2 of the woman’s colleagues, who are always dieting, confronted her one day, saying it’s unfair and unhealthy to tempt people who are trying to be ‘good’
The women also threatened to report her to HR for not having a hygiene rating certificate, because someone could get sick after eating the cakes
Baking is a wonderful hobby that requires a lot of skill, time, effort, and love. The poster mentioned that she enjoys baking and is very good at it. She has tried her hand at various traditional and unique cakes. Because of her interest, she also whips up many cakes for her coworkers. Even though there’s a team of 10 people at her office, her traybake cakes disappear by Wednesday.
The woman then mentioned that she was suddenly approached by 2 of her colleagues one day. They always seem to be dieting or talking about fitness, and they told the poster that it’s inappropriate and unhealthy for her to bring in homemade cakes to work. They also stated that it’s unfair to bring the treats, especially when people around are trying to diet or be ‘good.’
Another shocking part of the interaction was that the coworkers said she could be reported to Human Resources (HR) for not having a hygiene rating certificate. A hygiene certification is needed for food businesses to ensure all safety policies are met and to help customers make informed decisions. Since the poster hasn’t been selling her cakes at work, there’s no need for her to even get the certification.
Unfortunately, the woman was shaken by the harsh words of her coworkers and the fact that they assumed people could get sick after eating her baked goods. She clarified that her kitchen at home is spotless and that she was more upset about being confronted by the 2 women.
It’s interesting to note that a person’s proximity to food or snacks can increase their likelihood of snacking. An experiment conducted at Google found that people overeat because they get tempted, especially if snacks are kept closer to them. It’s possible that the two women on a diet kept experiencing cravings after seeing the poster’s delicious snacks and finally couldn’t bear to look at the treats anymore.
Many people think that cravings are a result of not having enough self-control. The reality is that many factors play a role in reinforcing the craving cycle, such as the wiring in our brains, as well as easy access to pleasurable foods.
The Economic Times states, “it turns out many people are dealing with cravings the wrong way by trying to restrict, avoid, and distract themselves from tempting foods. They skip dessert when everyone else is eating it, walk away if a colleague brings doughnuts to the office and try to ignore their craving for the ice cream in the freezer.”
Research states that it’s better to acknowledge the urge for food rather than trying to run away from it. The two women in the office probably could not resist the temptation of the cake, and their only plan was to forbid the poster from bringing in her baked goods. Dr. Suzanne Higgs of the University of Birmingham says that people who are dieting are often more responsive to the presence of food in their environment because food might always be on their minds.
Making food for someone else is a form of love. That’s exactly what the woman was trying to do by bringing delicious food for her coworkers. People in the comments told her not to be discouraged and said she should continue bringing her homemade goods to work. Others wondered how the fitness freaks even thought it was okay to tell the poster not to bring her cakes into the office.
Commenters sided with the woman, saying that self-control is a personal problem and that the other women should have minded their own business
