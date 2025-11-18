“World’s Worst Influencer” Accused Of Faking Her Hurricane Milton Survival Story For Attention

Controversial influencer Caroline Calloway had an update to share with all those who shook their heads in disapproval following her decision not to evacuate her Florida home.
Hours before deadly Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, October 9, the content creator took to social media to tell her thousands of followers that she was going to weather the storm at home.
The 32-year-old noted that her address fell in the “mandatory evacuation” zone, but she defiantly said she was going nowhere.
Caroline Calloway, known for her controversial online presence, stayed in her Florida home despite warnings about Hurricane Milton
Image credits: carolinecalloway
Image credits: Quick Trendz YT
“So if you’ve been following Hurricane Milton, um, I’m going to die,” said Caroline, who was previously dubbed the “world’s worst influencer.”
“It’s supposed to make landfall in the Sarasota-Bradenton area,” she added. “I’m in Sarasota, I live on the water. It’s a zone A, mandatory evacuation.”
As the hurricane ravaged its way through Florida, the Scammer author went silent for several hours, prompting fans to wonder whether she was okay amid the gusty winds and relentless rain.
“Ok is Caroline Calloway okay,” wondered one X user, while another said, “Taking a break from work every 30 minutes to see if Caroline Calloway posted.”
“I lived b—-,” she shared in an update after the worst of the once-in-a-century-storm had passed
Image credits: carolinecaloway
Image credits: carolinecaloway
The internet icon eventually responded to a message from People, confirming, “I lived b—-.”
She then reportedly sent a link to explain the “I lived bitch” reference.
Ahead of the storm, she told the outlet that her house was “three stories up in a building with hurricane-grade windows and three-foot thick concrete walls.”
Hours before the deadly hurricane made landfall, the 32-year-old posted on social media, saying she wasn’t going to evacuate, despite her address falling in the “mandatory evacuation” zone
She also noted that she could help her elderly neighbors if she stayed behind.
“There are a few more sort of able-bodied young people who are staying to help, but I’m definitely the youngest and the most able-bodied among them,” she said.
As Hurricane Milton unfolded, Caroline shared two videos on X and said, “These are from my condo’s group chat. Ngl a 60 year old man named Todd shot better content of this storm than I did. Brb need to go check on some old ladies on the upper floors.”
“So if you’ve been following Hurricane Milton, um, I’m going to die,” she said ahead of the storm
Image credits: carolinecalloway
Image credits: carolinecalloway
She later posted a video where she said she was “reporting live from the hurricane” and that “everything just stopped” as she was stuck “in the eye of the storm.”
Some netizens found her posts suspicious and felt she was pretending to be stuck “in the eye of the storm.”
“I think it’s just as likely she already left and is trolling everyone for the attention/so she can fake the story of surviving the hurricane,” one commenter said.
Some netizens accused the Scammer author of faking her story about surviving the hurricane for attention
“Does anyone else find it suspicious that Caroline Calloway posted two videos of Hurricane Milton taken by neighbors and one of herself in front of a dark window purportedly showing the eye of the hurricane? There’s still a strong possibility Caroline Calloway isn’t really in FL,” another wrote.
Another said, “She’s probably posting from Manhattan…scam.”
“This is extremely inappropriate and disrespectful,” said yet another. “We all know damn all you evacuated. Please learn how to think critically and have an ounce of compassion for people whose lives are being torn apart by the climate crisis.”
Some fans were glad to hear that Caroline was safe in the wake of the hurricane
Image credits: katienotopoulos
Image credits: vhabersmith
Image credits: _artsartsarts
Image credits: chipgoines
Image credits: bulldawgy2
Follow Us