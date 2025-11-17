Hey Pandas, What Can I Do When My Neighbors Play Disgusting Music? (Closed)

Tomorrow is a public holiday in Spain. My neighbors have taken a holiday today. They have all decided to start playing reggaeton and trap. The lyrics are basically: “You’re a w***e and I’m going to r**e you.”
My sound system is over 1000W and I have played indie and punk music until they have removed their so-called music. I don’t care if everyone has their own style. But I can’t stand that hell and I don’t understand why it’s become fashionable. No question. I’ve been happy and my cats are much calmer.
#1
If I met a girl who enjoys lyrics like that I would suggest that she use psychiatric care. It doesn’t make sense to like music that threatens you with death and rape.
#2
Having loudspeakers that make the whole neighbourhood shake usually works.
#3
1, have you asked them not to play that or turn it down and 2 speakers, max volume, pointed at there porch, whatever song u like…
#4
Can you call the police on them for noise disturbance?If not, set off fireworks in their yard at 2 AM
#5
Remix that s**t!!
#6
Honestly something that I have done in the past, build a small emp. Yes it is possible just be carefull of your own tech, you should be able to find a youtube video or two to help. I did it with a neighbor once, they haven’t bothered me again
#7
Play death/progressive metal 😎
#8
*puts in earplugs* Hampsterdance on blast it is.
#9
Try playing a brass instrument without any experience outside by your neighbors house. It’s fun. If you continually do it you’ll actually have fun and learn some brass instruments
#10
Play Kulikitaka on a loop.
#11
Play music that is so disgusting that it makes them uncomfortable. I know not of any Spanish (Spain) language music akin to Cattle Decapitation or Infant Annihilator.
#12
Early AM: Happy Flowers from the late 80’s, the only band in the trauma-rock genre.
Their best songs might be “Mom, I Gave the Cat Some Acid” and “Jenny Tried to Kiss Me at Recess”
#13
Buy a drum kit, don’t learn how to play and pound them off beat as loud as you can to their s****y music….. I know! too much bother. Mmmmm good ear plugs, sound proofing the wall next to them or move your music speakers next to them and play human frequency white noise.
