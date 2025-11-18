Hey Pandas, What Can I Do To Cope With My Mom’s Loss? (Closed)

I lost my mother recently and I’ve been very depressed and numb to the situation. Can you help me?
#1
allow yourself to grieve. sadness is usually a misconseptualized thing. its not bad, it actually helps you get through stuff and lets you sort out your thoughts. allow yourself to explore your emotions, and accept help if you need it. losing someone is hard, but you are not alone, as you may have family members coping with this loss too. and you have everyone here on bp supporting you. we all support you.
eventually, it could take a very long time, you will reach acceptance, where you accept everything. you may still miss her, but you will have come to terms with this loss. you may feel sad, but you’ll also feel happy when remembering the good times, and you will feel grateful you had her in your life when you think of her.
it will be hard, but you will get through it. you have all my support.
and also, im sorry for your loss. may your mother rest in paradise
#2
Well, whatever you feel in the situation is a perfectly valid emotional response. We think that in situations like this we’ll just cry and cry and cry. In reality, our emotions are a lot more complex than that, and getting used to a loss like this will take time. The best thing to do in this situation is to just let everything out the way it is manifesting itself, and not question why you’re feeling any particular emotion. When you think you’re ready to try and move forward, go easy on yourself. Take small steps. Maybe start with finding a small action or habit that makes you mildly happy.
I’m so sorry for your loss, I wish you the best in trying to navigate this incredibly emotionally difficult time.
#3
Grieving is different for everyone. I had a dark black hole in my heart for months. I called in Sad to work periodically. I sought out a mental health professional six or eight months after. A couple years passed and I still missed her but I thought i was ok. Until I took out the Easter Bunny table cloth. All my memories of her came racing back. I flat out bawled for a half hour. After that, I slowly felt the black hole in my heart filling in with all the wonderful memories of her. It’s been eight years. I think of her often. She’s not really gone as long as I keep her in my heart. I’m sorry for your loss. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.
#4
A lot of grieving is deeply personal and depends on the relationship you had with your mom. People will tell you that it gets easier over time, and that was true for me after my dad died. But it did take a long time. The first day that I didn’t shed a tear was about 8 months after. I still have a little cry from time to time – it’s been nearly 11 years. So give yourself that time and permission to grieve. Take care of yourself and seek out friends who understand. We’re here for you if no-one else is.
