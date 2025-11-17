Hey Pandas, What Books Do You Recommend？ (Closed)

I’m running out of books. I love all books that aren’t boring. I love sjm.
#1
Anything by Brandon Sanderson is good. I really like the Reckoners and Warbreaker, also Elantris
#2
American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis
A Clockwork Orange (with the original 21st chapter at the end) Anthony Burgess
The Stand by Stephen King
The Rising and City of the Dead by Brian Keene (and maybe Dead Sea)
If you like it a bit more extreme and bloodier:
The Woods Are Dark (uncut) by Richard Laymon
The Woman by Jack Ketchum
Man Cave by Angel Gelique
#3
i love throne of glass
fourth wing
rick riordan
harry potter
lord of the rings
divergent
and the list goes on
#4
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Project Hail Mary written by Andy Weir. This is the best book I have ever read.
#5
The Witcher books by Andrzej Sapkowski
The Egypt series of books by Wilbur Smith.
The Dirk Pitt and Kurt Austin book series’ by Clive Cussler.
#6
This is Not the End by Chandler Baker!!
#7
Stephen King. His books are the absolute best! If you ever have the chance to read one of his books you should take it.
#8
Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury.
It’s about book burning to the extreme.
#9
The Devil and His Boy- Anthony Horowitz
The Thief Lord- Cornelia Funke
Black Rabbit Hall- Eve Chase
Saving Fish from Drowning- Amy Tan
The Night Circus- Erin Morgenstern
Magruder’s Curiosity Cabinet- H.P. Wood
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children- Ransom Riggs (part of a series)
The Graveyard Book- Neil Gaiman
The Clockwork Dynasty- Daniel H. Wilson
Poison- Bridget Zinn
The Monument or Voyage of the Frog- Gary Paulson
Smith- Leon Garfield
#10
– Gearbreakers (I know I’ve recommended this about a million times but it’s my favorite book ever)
– Children of Blood and Bone (third book is finally coming out next year!)
– Any of the Grishaverse books
– Mistborn (I personally prefer the first book, but there is a trilogy)
#11
Wizards of Once (Sorry guys I don’t know the author) Definitely my favourite book series!
#12
Someone already put Brandon Sanderson (read his stuff it’s really good) and that was gonna be my rec (Elantris and Warbreaker are indeed fantastic, especially to first get into his works. Tress of the Emerald Sea is a great one too!)
*Coughs*
Marissa Meyers is a great author- she wrote the Lunar Chronicles which is a fantasy/sci-fi fairytale based series. I highly recommend it! Her book Heartless is a great read too- I cried by the end
#13
Cirque Du Freak
It’s a good book but as the chapters continue it’s disturbing, and what makes it worse is that the main character is about 13 years old. But if you like vampire
or suspense books I recommend it!
#14
Pomegranate Soup by Marsha Mehran, I highly recommend, its awesome!
Anything by Rick Riordon :)
Harry Potter is a great series to get into, if you completely ignore the author, and the homosexual tension throughout lol (mostly get into to hang out in the fandom)
