Hey Pandas! What Are Your Pronouns?

by

Mine are he/she/they.

#1

any

#2

i am genderfluid so when someone asks it whatever they want me to be i guess

#3

She/they I don’t mind he though

#4

she/her or they/them

#5

Mine are they/them or he/him 🙂 im non binary and genderfluid

#6

Surfer

#7

any, i’m genderqueer

#8

I use any, I love all pronouns so much!

#9

She/her

#10

Her/she, they/them, knuckleheimer (

#11

Mine are he/him 😩💪🏻

#12

she/her!

#13

they/them!

#14

I use she/he/they, which is fun cuz I have a feminine appearance, but use any pronouns I want lol

