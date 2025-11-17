Hey Pandas, What Are Your Guilty Pleasure Shows? (Closed)

by

What shows do you watch but won’t tell a soul?

#1

Sailor Moon….. And I don’t care what anyone fkn thinks!!! It’s cute, romantic and wholesome….

#2

Parks and Rec!

#3

Hunter x Hunter

#4

I don’t watch this a lot, but like I hate it but I can’t stop watching Love Island when my sister watches it.

#5

I haven’t watched a guilty pleasure show in a long time, but the worst show I ever watched but loved was Highlander: The Series. Irredeemably bad television, but I watched every episode of all six seasons.

There can be only one. ⚔️

#6

Queer Eye ( the new one)

#7

high school musical the musical the series

#8

Lucifer (on netflix) if my parents knew they would probably not let me watch it ever again. I like it tho.

