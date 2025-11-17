Hey Pandas, What Are Your Guilty Pleasure Shows? (Closed)

What shows do you watch but won’t tell a soul?
#1
Sailor Moon….. And I don’t care what anyone fkn thinks!!! It’s cute, romantic and wholesome….
#2
Parks and Rec!
#3
Hunter x Hunter
#4
I don’t watch this a lot, but like I hate it but I can’t stop watching Love Island when my sister watches it.
#5
I haven’t watched a guilty pleasure show in a long time, but the worst show I ever watched but loved was Highlander: The Series. Irredeemably bad television, but I watched every episode of all six seasons.
There can be only one. ⚔️
#6
Queer Eye ( the new one)
#7
high school musical the musical the series
#8
Lucifer (on netflix) if my parents knew they would probably not let me watch it ever again. I like it tho.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us