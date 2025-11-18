Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favourite 70s, 80s, Or 90s Songs? (Closed)

by

Your fave songs from the 70s, 80s, or 90s.

#1

Ummm…
70s… ” London calling” by The Clash or ” Wuthering Heights” by Kate Bush…
80s…. too many to pick….
” Under the gun” by Sisters of Mercy, “St. Swithin’s day” by Billy Bragg, “Fighting Times” by The Newtown Neurotics…..
90s…. ” Tomorrow, Wendy” by Concrete Blonde…..
….and many more….

#2

There are so many songs to choose from, so here are three for each decade:

70s:
“Wish You Were Here“ by Pink Floyd
“So Lonely“ by The Police
“God Save The Queen“ by Sex Pistols

80s:
“The Funeral Party“ by The Cure
“Nine While Nine“ by The Sisters of Mercy
“Dead Souls“ by Nine Inch Nails

90s:
“And Then She Kissed Her“ by Philip Boa
“Seize The Vivid Sky” by Anne Clark
“Like Purpoises“ by Blessing in Disguise.

#3

My favorite country song is Seven Year Ache by Rosanne Cash, came out in the early 80’s I think. Then there’s about anything from Huey Lewis and the News, especially Hip to be Square. Didn’t really get the meaning of that song until I hit my 40’s

#4

80’s definitely I am 100% an 80’s child

