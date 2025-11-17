Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Character Backstories? (Closed)

Through the land of conspiracy theories, beyond the realm of MatPattia, lies a fanbase with many sad and touching backstories. Can we unlock them? Let’s find out… on the island of Backstory Isle!
#1
Chopper from one piece. Truly heartbreaking
#2
Two of them.
1. Slime Rancher. An NPC named BOb calls you on the range exchange often. He always asks for chickens. Using the loading page that displays hints, I found out that BOb’s human was eaten by Tarr slimes. He is four slimes stacked, but only the head is sentient.
2. Sea of Stars, the new Switch game. Garl is an optimistic old friend of Zale and Valere. While going to the Forbidden Cavern, monsters are ready to attack whoever you picked as your main character. Garl jumps in front of the attack. Headmaster heals him, but Garl has lost an eye. He trains for ten years so he can be if some help to his exceptional friends.
#3
Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo.
Breaks my heart, and makes me understand their motives.
#4
Simon Petrikov (Ice King) and Marceline from Adventure Time
Erza Scarlet from Fairy Tail
Team Rocket trio and Mewtwo
#5
Godzilla. He was a giant semi-aquatic prehistoric reptile, happily living underwater, possibly with a family, until the Hydrogen Bomb mutated him into the fearsome King of the Monsters. I also like Ultraman, who accidentally killed Shin Hayata, and gave him his life, merged with him, and fought with him for the peace of the Earth!
#6
basil and sunny from omori!!!
#7
Dr. Doofensmirtz from Phineas and Ferb. The dude was literally forced to be a lawn gnome with only a balloon for a best friend (and that’s just ONE of his backstories).
