Hey Pandas, What Are Your Biggest Grammar Pet Peeves?

#1
My biggest grammar pet peeve is when people neglect the Oxford comma. It’s logical, improves the flow, and adds clarity.
#2
I’m surprised how many people get mixed up when using the phrase “let alone”. You’re supposed to say the more general thing first, then the more specific thing (ex. “people shouldn’t keep wild animals as pets, let alone lions” NOT “people shouldn’t keep lions at pets, let alone wild animals”)
#3
When ppl rite lyk DiS
#4
I absolutely hate when people say, “I could care less” instead of “I couldn’t care less” That completely defeats the point of the phrase! Saying “I could care less” implies that you do care at least a little. I try not to be bothered with other people’s grammar, but this one gets me.
#5
When people say “Do you mind” and everyone answers “yes” as in I don’t mind but really you have to say no I don’t mind and if you say yes as in I mind people misunderstand.
#6
Not exactly grammar, but most finnish people handwrite Ä and Ö with with a long horizontal line instead of two dots, so as Ā and Ō. This is super annoying as Ā and Ō are completely differemt from Ä and Ö
#7
Using “are” instead of “is” with a collective noun such as the name of an organization or group. It started on Wikipedia and then began popping up everywhere.
#8
-Lowercase i instead of I for example, i went to the store.
-Weird slang. “You was there” “Me said hi” “I wuz lyk wuts dat, wut da heck” etc.
-Your and You’re
-When Things Are Typed Like This All The Time Like It Isn’t A Movie Title Chill.
-ThIs LoWkEy HuRtS aS wElL
#9
Words spelled wrong
#10
The ones I make :(
But I really hate it when people don’t use comma’s in writing. I go on fan fiction sites a lot and sometimes, I just can’t. Its impossible to read.
#11
Double negatives. “I don’t know nothing!”
So you know something? That’s what you’re saying…
#12
Saying bring instead of take IE: “Can you bring me to the hospital” no it’s “Can you take me to the hospital”. Drives me up the wall.
#13
Just spelling in general. You’ve been reading and writing since you were a baby/toddler, surely you can figure out how to spell giraffe. (True story)
#14
Guy meant to type “descent,” but he spelled “decent.”
I commented, “that’s a decent descent” about his photo. He thanked me.
Woooossshhh! Right over his punkin’ head.
#15
What I really don’t like it when people just type k
Instead of ok it’s one more letter how much trouble could it be!
#16
Misuse of apostrophes:
– Using them for plurals, as in “My dog had puppy’s.” It’s “puppies”!
-Not using them for possessives, as in “my friends mom”.
-Mistaking “it’s” (which means “it is” or “it has”) and “its” (meaning “belonging to it”). “It’s time for the dog to eat its food” is correct. The other way around is not.
#17
1. Double negatives are a no-no.
2. I don’t like redundancies of repetition.
3. I’m driven up the wall by people by whom the passive voice is used!
#18
when people mix you’re and your. for example if they say “your kidding, right?”
#19
I know it can be a typing quirk but it really stresses me out when people replace the “s” with a “z”.
Also when they type “u” instead of “you”. It makes it difficult to read!!
#20
Grammarly, the writing app! We are creating a world of idiots.
#21
When people use one word when they mean another word- like saying defiantly instead of definitely or barley instead of barely.
#22
“To” instead of “too” as in I am to tired. I took to much. You drive too fast. Argh!
#23
Misplacing adverbs, especially “only.” An adverb directly modifies the word that comes right after it. For example, if you say “I only have one pen,” “only” modifies “have,” not “pen.” You only have one pen? You don’t own one pen, you don’t possess one pen – you only have it?
#24
“I graduated high school in 1967.” The school does the graduating. “I was graduated from high school in 1967.” Pet peeve. I’ve given up trying to correct people.
