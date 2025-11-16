Hey Pandas, What Are You Gonna Do To Spread Joy This Season?

by

It can be something as small as calling a friend :)

#1

Abt a week ago I helped deliver gift baskets to the widows in my church.

#2

I am going to bake bread for my neighbors, and make dog toys.

#3

I sent out around 50 holiday cards in December, volunteered at a nonprofit addressing other people’s cards, and volunteered at my local animal shelter getting fur babies adopted.

#4

ummmm I like to give my guy friends silly gifs to let them know I appreciate them.

