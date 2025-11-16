Hey Pandas, What Are You Gonna Do To Spread Joy This Season?

It can be something as small as calling a friend :)
#1
Abt a week ago I helped deliver gift baskets to the widows in my church.
#2
I am going to bake bread for my neighbors, and make dog toys.
#3
I sent out around 50 holiday cards in December, volunteered at a nonprofit addressing other people’s cards, and volunteered at my local animal shelter getting fur babies adopted.
#4
ummmm I like to give my guy friends silly gifs to let them know I appreciate them.
