Hey Pandas, What Are You Going As For Halloween? (Closed)

by

Spooky season is coming up, and I know I’m not the only one trick or treating this year (hopefully), so I wanna know…what are you being for this Halloween?

#1

Lesbian Vampires w/ friends and Luz Noceda with my family. (I’m going as two different things for two different occasions)

#2

this year, a couple friends and i are doing eras! im being the 60s-70s, so i am being a hippie! :)

#3

I’m planning on going as Tom Nook. Im sewing the ears, tail, and bell bag!

#4

Ray Epps

Patrick Penrose
