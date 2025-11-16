Hey Pandas, What Are You Going As For Halloween? (Closed)

Spooky season is coming up, and I know I’m not the only one trick or treating this year (hopefully), so I wanna know…what are you being for this Halloween?
#1
Lesbian Vampires w/ friends and Luz Noceda with my family. (I’m going as two different things for two different occasions)
#2
this year, a couple friends and i are doing eras! im being the 60s-70s, so i am being a hippie! :)
#3
I’m planning on going as Tom Nook. Im sewing the ears, tail, and bell bag!
#4
Ray Epps
