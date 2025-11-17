Hey Pandas, What Are You Doing Right Now? (Closed)

by

Plus, what’s the time in your country?

#1

I’m sitting in my room at 6:24 in the morning eating instant ramen and dreading going to school, the evil place that I need to leave my house to go to in about 20 minutes.

#2

Sitting at work wasting time. Currently 4:01 pm in the southeastern US, waiting on 5 so I can go home

#3

In a car on my way home from school at 3:20 pm

#4

Watching TV whilst on my tablet looking at Bored Panda and drinking a cup of tea.

#5

Sitting in bed in Karachi, Pakistan at 5:45 pm

#6

Listening to the weirdest playlists I can find, trying to work on a digital drawing, and getting sidetracked by BP lists :)

#7

Being a loser and wasting my life staring at a screen, as always… The clock is 20:02 here in Finland

#8

12:03 North America

At work on lunch break. Eating fried liver and drinking an iced lemonade from Chick-Fil-A.🤣

#9

sitting on my couch on bp, it’s 12:11 PM and i may or may not have just woken up

#10

New England 6:11 pm. I’m retired so time for some bong hits. It’s legal here.
Onward thru the fog

#11

I’m at work down stairs looking for napkins. Well, that was 10 minutes ago. Now I’m hiding downstairs sitting on the box of napkins playing on my phone 😁

#12

It’s 12:42, I’m sitting on the couch in my pajamas.

#13

Watching love island UK Reunion Show , so good I reading bored panda …

#14

It’s 4:31 ET and I’m waiting in the waiting room of my moms primary care doctor. Help it’s been an hour.

#15

Waiting for the clock to strike 00:00 so I can buy a really hot deal.

#16

#17

Sitting looking at bored panda. It’s 8:56 pm in Ottawa Ontario Canada.

#18

Chilling on the couch being sore from working with kids a day and thinking abt being productive. Its 7 11 lmao

#19

It’s currently 4:22 CET. I just finished a delicious and delightful sandwich with unbelievably savory chips.

#20

It is 16h59 in Marseille and Im sitting on my sofa drinking a damn good coffee.

#21

I’m at an orientation for school where we meet the teachers and our classmates. It’s 12:25

#22

Listening to the dumpster fires of garageband songs i made (it’s 12:59 PM here in the US)

#23

Just finished a back to school night thing
And it’s 7:58 rn in California

#24

Typing this comment

