Hey Pandas, What Are You Doing Right Now? (Closed)

Plus, what’s the time in your country?
#1
I’m sitting in my room at 6:24 in the morning eating instant ramen and dreading going to school, the evil place that I need to leave my house to go to in about 20 minutes.
#2
Sitting at work wasting time. Currently 4:01 pm in the southeastern US, waiting on 5 so I can go home
#3
In a car on my way home from school at 3:20 pm
#4
Watching TV whilst on my tablet looking at Bored Panda and drinking a cup of tea.
#5
Sitting in bed in Karachi, Pakistan at 5:45 pm
#6
Listening to the weirdest playlists I can find, trying to work on a digital drawing, and getting sidetracked by BP lists :)
#7
Being a loser and wasting my life staring at a screen, as always… The clock is 20:02 here in Finland
#8
12:03 North America
At work on lunch break. Eating fried liver and drinking an iced lemonade from Chick-Fil-A.🤣
#9
sitting on my couch on bp, it’s 12:11 PM and i may or may not have just woken up
#10
New England 6:11 pm. I’m retired so time for some bong hits. It’s legal here.
Onward thru the fog
#11
I’m at work down stairs looking for napkins. Well, that was 10 minutes ago. Now I’m hiding downstairs sitting on the box of napkins playing on my phone 😁
#12
It’s 12:42, I’m sitting on the couch in my pajamas.
#13
Watching love island UK Reunion Show , so good I reading bored panda …
#14
It’s 4:31 ET and I’m waiting in the waiting room of my moms primary care doctor. Help it’s been an hour.
#15
Waiting for the clock to strike 00:00 so I can buy a really hot deal.
#16
#17
Sitting looking at bored panda. It’s 8:56 pm in Ottawa Ontario Canada.
#18
Chilling on the couch being sore from working with kids a day and thinking abt being productive. Its 7 11 lmao
#19
It’s currently 4:22 CET. I just finished a delicious and delightful sandwich with unbelievably savory chips.
#20
It is 16h59 in Marseille and Im sitting on my sofa drinking a damn good coffee.
#21
I’m at an orientation for school where we meet the teachers and our classmates. It’s 12:25
#22
Listening to the dumpster fires of garageband songs i made (it’s 12:59 PM here in the US)
#23
Just finished a back to school night thing
And it’s 7:58 rn in California
#24
Typing this comment
