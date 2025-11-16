Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

Share what you are up to these days in the creative department. Maybe you are painting, drawing, or even writing poems.
#1 Acorns. Lots And Lots Of Colorful Acorns
#2 Halloween Watercolors
#3 I’m Loving Learning Stained Glass, This Is My Little Bat, One Ear Didn’t Make It But I Think It Adds To His Cute Character!
#4 Page Layout For New Book
#5 Doing Animal Sketches, Practicing With Values And Textures
#6 Multicolour Swirly Mandala
#7 Goth And Creppy
#8 Just Finished
#9 Dragon Rider Took 2 Weeks
#10 I Create Cards
#11 New Cover Pillow
#12 Equestrian Show Shirt
#13 A Halloween Special 😉
#14 Getting Better At Art… It’s Not My Best Work Tho
#15 I Am Working On Drawing The Five Nights At Freddy’s Animatronics More Like Real Animatronics, I Am Working On Freddy Right Now But Here’s Chica
#16 I Can’t Promise This Is The Last One I Have Adhd Can’t Finish A Project
#17 Creating Anything Is My Happy Place
#18 Left Handed Work In Progress
#19 Pixar Characters Made Out Of Clay—(Mike Wazowski For Example)
#20 Slowly It’s Coming Together But Needs So Much More Detail I’ve Loved Seeing Everyone’s Work 🥰🥰🥰
#21 I Also Just Finished Trying To Draw My Rescue Dog 🥰🥰.. Pencil Crayoning Is Hard 🤦🏼♀️
#22 Recently Finished Dory .. Art Is My Happy Place I’m Glad I Can Share It Thank You
#23 You’ve Seen Hey Arnold Right ? Xx
#24 Ok Just Two More 🥰🥰🥰
#25 I’m Jamming This But I’m So Proud Of Everyone N I Feel Proud Sharing My Recently Finished Work
#26 Ddlm Altar Skull
#27 Making Music Cause I Lost In A “Bet”
#28 Mandala Of The Medicine Buddha – Digital 1,5 X 1,5 M
#29 Just Recently Made My Sister A Pair Of Shoes. I Had Her Daughters, Husband, And Immediate Family Draw On White Shoes And Painted Them With Paint Pens And Sealed. Karate Kat Is My Favorite
#30 My Inktober Wip!
#31 I Am Working On More Comics. I Already Made Ten, But This Time I Am Trying To Make 25
#32 I Also Really Have A Thing For Drawing Eyes .. I Want To Get Them Perfect 🥰🥰
#33 And Here Are Some More
#35 I Absolutely Adore Watercolours
#36 Shenron Painting (Sorry Its Blurry I Took It With A Chromebook)
