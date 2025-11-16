Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

by

Share what you are up to these days in the creative department. Maybe you are painting, drawing, or even writing poems.

#1 Acorns. Lots And Lots Of Colorful Acorns

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#2 Halloween Watercolors

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#3 I’m Loving Learning Stained Glass, This Is My Little Bat, One Ear Didn’t Make It But I Think It Adds To His Cute Character!

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#4 Page Layout For New Book

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#5 Doing Animal Sketches, Practicing With Values And Textures

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#6 Multicolour Swirly Mandala

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#7 Goth And Creppy

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#8 Just Finished

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#9 Dragon Rider Took 2 Weeks

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#10 I Create Cards

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#11 New Cover Pillow

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#12 Equestrian Show Shirt

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#13 A Halloween Special 😉

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#14 Getting Better At Art… It’s Not My Best Work Tho

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#15 I Am Working On Drawing The Five Nights At Freddy’s Animatronics More Like Real Animatronics, I Am Working On Freddy Right Now But Here’s Chica

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#16 I Can’t Promise This Is The Last One I Have Adhd Can’t Finish A Project

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#17 Creating Anything Is My Happy Place

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#18 Left Handed Work In Progress

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#19 Pixar Characters Made Out Of Clay—(Mike Wazowski For Example)

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#20 Slowly It’s Coming Together But Needs So Much More Detail I’ve Loved Seeing Everyone’s Work 🥰🥰🥰

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#21 I Also Just Finished Trying To Draw My Rescue Dog 🥰🥰.. Pencil Crayoning Is Hard 🤦🏼‍♀️

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#22 Recently Finished Dory .. Art Is My Happy Place I’m Glad I Can Share It Thank You

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#23 You’ve Seen Hey Arnold Right ? Xx

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#24 Ok Just Two More 🥰🥰🥰

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#25 I’m Jamming This But I’m So Proud Of Everyone N I Feel Proud Sharing My Recently Finished Work

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#26 Ddlm Altar Skull

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#27 Making Music Cause I Lost In A “Bet”

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#28 Mandala Of The Medicine Buddha – Digital 1,5 X 1,5 M

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#29 Just Recently Made My Sister A Pair Of Shoes. I Had Her Daughters, Husband, And Immediate Family Draw On White Shoes And Painted Them With Paint Pens And Sealed. Karate Kat Is My Favorite

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#30 My Inktober Wip!

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#31 I Am Working On More Comics. I Already Made Ten, But This Time I Am Trying To Make 25

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#32 I Also Really Have A Thing For Drawing Eyes .. I Want To Get Them Perfect 🥰🥰

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#33 And Here Are Some More

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#34 Ok Just Two More 🥰🥰🥰

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#35 I Absolutely Adore Watercolours

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

#36 Shenron Painting (Sorry Its Blurry I Took It With A Chromebook)

Hey Pandas, What Are You Currently Creating? (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
20 TV Theme Songs That Are Still in Your Head Today
3 min read
May, 19, 2018
Artist Summons ‘Smaug the Dragon’ From Pages of ‘The Hobbit’
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Cat-Sitter Shares The Note She Got From The Owner, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Photos That Look Ordinary Until You Know The Backstory
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Kumail Nanjiani
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.