Hey Pandas, What Are Things That Sound Like Sins People Do In Other Countries? (Closed)

by

Whatever sounds stupid that other countries do.

#1

Japans junkyards… they have so many cars worth thousands just rotting. and I’m saying Nissan Skyline GTR-R34’s, full Alpina BMW E30’s, and even some cars that are gems, like to me, a Datsun 510, or all those Supras, and cars with turbos just becoming rust buckets…it’s a little depressing to see pictures of the junk yards there as well…

#2

(Respectfully) I think it is wrong to allow young kids to get married(arranged marriage) I mean it’s not a sin, but it’s against their own will. Unfortunately happens here too.

#3

People not having rights. For example, free speech.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
