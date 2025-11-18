Hey Pandas, What Are The Songs That Catapult You Back To Your Childhood? (Closed)

by

Sometimes when you listen to a song, it brings you right back to your childhood in your minds. What are some songs/tracks of yours that’ll do that? Whenever you hear them, they’ll trigger some (hopefully nice and nostalgic) childhood memories.

#1

Some of mine:

Annibale E I Cantori Moderni – Trinity (They Call Me Trinity)
This song brings back the best memories of my childhood. Hanging out with my friends. Watching Bud Spencer and Terence Hill movies. This one’s from one of their best and critically acclaimed movies.

Oliver Onions – Flying Through The Air
More Spencer & Hill Nostalgia

Johnny Cash – Walk The Line
Dad always cooked lunch on sundays. Listening to Johnny Cash mostly. Sunday mornings meant the smell of good food coming from the kitchen with my Dad listening to Cash. Dad’s gone, Cash as well. The memories remain.

Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
This was somehow always on in the weekly chart show we watched before dinner on saturday night in the mid-80s. It’s just a memorable (cover) song. Whenever this comes on somewhere, I’m transported back to our old living room with the family watching the show.

#2

Roar (Katy Perry), Shake It Off (Taylor Swift), All About That Bass (Meghan Trainor) all songs my parents would play for my brother and I when we were little

#3

Anything by The Police or Men At Work. Music didn’t mean anything to me when I was very young; it was just what played quietly on the radio in the car, and, oddly, doo-wop music or Barry Manilow just didn’t really speak to me. Then in 1981, when I was ten, my uncle played Zenyatta Mondatta by The Police and Business As Usual by Men At Work, and this whole world opened up for me. Music could be exciting! When I got my own copies of those cassettes I listened to them until they wore out.

#4

Motown songs because they are happy and have a dance beat. Good times!!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
