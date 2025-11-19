Hey Pandas, What Are The Selfish Things People Do That Annoy You Beyond Belief? (Closed)

They want to show you a picture of something on their phone, but they have to scroll through a thousand pics while you wait. They often cherry-pick a pic to show and tell the story that goes along with the pic, which you never asked for.
#1
When you are in obviously deep conversation with someone, and someone else comes over and interrupts because their thought is way more important than what you were saying, And, it is even worse when the person you are talking to lets the interloper do it, and drops you out. My response is to get up and leave.
#2
Using a speaker phone on the bus/train.
Playing loud music on the bus/train.
Have some common curtesy nobody wants to hear about your fungal infection.
#3
When people upvote their own comments on BoredPanda. If you have an opinion or statement you’re willing to post publicly online, let it stand on its own merit. Upvoting one’s own comments is pretty selfishly narcissistic.
#4
Sit down on the bus, put their bag in the seat next to them and then stare out the window pretending not to notice the buss is filling up with people wanting to sit. Boils my blood.
#5
When people don’t get outta my way/move aside in the aisles of a store. I always say “excuse me”, I’m polite. They just STAND there!? Look, I don’t have time for you to discuss the 800 boxes of cereal while they’re on their phones or has loads of unruly kids running around. I need to get in….and get out!
#6
Publishing articles on social media in the present tense, when they’re actually 5 YEARS OLD! Please do better, BP.
#7
Not living up to plans and promises. Dropping out when planning stuff with people and not even informing. You might have your reasons but it doesn’t include hurting those who care. People have emotions and limit. While it may not be too selfish for some, some feel drained with this attitude.
#8
While driving, they make a dead stop in the lane to decide whether or not to turn while a line of cars behind get anxious and are now held hostage.
#9
They stop to chat while you are on your way to some appointment and ignore when you tell them you have to leave and they keep taking. Where does it end?
#10
this is very specific probably doesn’t affect most people but here’s my pet peeve: as a disabled person with mobility issues, shopping can be very taxing. it’s not that i can’t walk but long distances and/or extended time on my feet affect me negatively in the long run. the motorized carts that are provided for people such as myself tend to be left by a previous user and not plugged back in. it takes a moment to plug the damn thing in! nothing is more annoying that to have a cart die in the middle of the store and you have a basket full of items. it’s why i intentionally try to get to a store early in the day in order to have access to a charged cart. i know – as i said – not something that is universally a problem but for those of us who are still trying to live an independent life with the help of supportive assistance it truly is a pain in the butt.
#11
Our neighbours encourage their kids to go out and play, usually with screaming and shouting – at 7am on a Saturday morning. Our gardens are long, but not that wide (40ft or so) so it’s easier to hear them.
#12
Treating my neighborhood’s stop signs as mere suggestions. We have kids playing here, or walking across the street to get to the playground. One 6 year old was hit by a car while getting off the school bus because the driver didn’t feel like the school bus’ stop sign applied to her. She even had the audacity to get out of her SUV (because of course it was) to yell at the boy for not getting across the street fast enough. These people fly down the road and blow through the stop signs, and because it’s a working class black and latino neighborhood the cops don’t care. FYI, the cops did nothing about the little boy who was hit, until somebody went to the local news and the story hit the TV. Three weeks later, the cops were interested in investigating the incident.
#13
When people expect to receive a generous tip for doing a basic job! (Obviously I am not including waiters and waitresses, it servers in general, who have the most ridiculously low base wage humanly possible!). I don’t mind the tip jar at some places like my local Chinese restaurant. Using the jar lets you choose whether you want to, or can afford to, contribute! And for those who will object, of I need to buy a prepared meal, which is not often at all, the sad reality is that if another person chooses to work where they are not properly paid, it should not be included as a line item in MY budget! Employers need to do better!
#14
People who don’t remember or care about turning on their directional signal until after the traffic light turns green or they are in the middle of their turn.
#15
Throwing trash in nature, from huge dumps to cigarette buts and cans. The butts are eaten by birds and the cans are chewed on by foxes.
Making plans that involve you and require effort on your part, then cansel at last minute because they found something better to do.
Making plans that envolve you and require your effort, and not give you enough heads-up in advance, so that you can concerve energy to have it to spare.
Not walking their dogs in the morning, afternoon or evening (they suck!!)
Not apologizing for their stupidity when its is obvious they have caused you pain.
People interruoting you to tell you about their imagined pain, when the only reason pain is on the “menu” is because you obviously are in it.
People conserned about correcting grammatical errors, without reading enough of the content to realize it is not appropriate, necessary or even remotely relevant.
People pushing their gossip in a site that obviously are not wanting it or being better for it. Wont name names, because i have named the name before :p
-people who brags about being wastefull, as if it isnt a sign of utter stupidity.
#16
When they demand something be delivered to them because they won’t stand up and get it themselves like real human beings
#17
Police officers who drive like maniacs even when they are just on their way to the donut shot.
#18
this one isn’t as bad as the other ones, but it annoys me when people don’t dress out for gym class, then act upset when they are docked points for not dressing out. like, come on, why did you wear those skinny jeans with the fake diamonds on them when we have to run the mile today??
#19
People who drive like they are the most important people and put others at risk. Also, those that forget to put blinker fluid in the car, so the blinker signal works.
