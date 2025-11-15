Hey Pandas, What Are The Best Teen Things To Watch On Netflix? (Closed)

Please keep it no higher than the maturity rating ‘12’.

#1

I personally like the movie, ‘After’

#2

I like Stranger Things

#3

(tv shows) Lethal Weapon, Brooklyn Nine Nine, Stanger Things, Designated Survivor

#4

agents of shield, umbrella academy and stranger things

#5

disenchantment, the unlisted, the inbestigators

#6

Netflix…. IDK if this a teen thing but I LOVE watching Ultimate Beastmaster. I won’t give any major details away but teams from different countries compete against each other with a bunch of obstacle courses. I highly recommend binge watching it. (if you have time that is.)

#7

The Irregulars, Stranger Things, The Unlisted, and The Umbrella Academy

#8

Kims Convinience

#9

The Half of It

