Hey Pandas, What Are Some Tips For High School? (Closed)

I’m going to be a freshman in high school in August this year, and I’m really excited. I’ve heard a lot of horror stories about HS though, so pandas going through the same thing, already in high school, or long graduated, how can I do well?
Context: my school is super Asian lol so there’s a lot of peer and parent pressure involved in this.
#1
Dont try to follow the pack. This is highschool, the start of the rest of your life. You need to choose your own path. Also be confident! Trust me, theres a difference when u approach a subject full of confidence vs none! Lastly, have fun! This is highschool were talking about! Yes its kinda strict(depending on country) but youre a highschooler! Enjoy it!
#2
I’m sure all Universities are a little different, and probably even more so in different countries, but from my experience (a couple of decades ago)…
In all your previous schools, around 80% the responsibility was on the school to teach you what you needed to know, and about 20% of you putting in the work.
At university it’s more like 80-90% of you putting in the work and about 10-20% of your Proff guiding you. If you get a good proff, the whole process is a lot easier.
Don’t neglect your studies. Sure 4 weeks for a project might sound like a long time, but they’ve given you that much time for a reason. I’m not saying don’t have a social life, but just remember, deadlines are usually set their length for a reason. There is usually a little more time than it should take, but if you’re not careful time can get away from you.
Take full advantage of any student discount you can get.
Most importantly; When you’re overloaded, over stressed, or overwhelmed, just remember, most people there are feeling exactly the same way as you. It won’t help with the stress, but you’ll feel a bit better knowing you’re not the only one.
#3
Find your people and you’ll be ok. My friends really got my through hs. Try to stay on top of your work even though you probably won’t. I didn’t go through the type of pressure you’re describing, so the best I can say is that know that it’ll be over one day. Also know that everyone else is a miserable as you are 😁
#4
Don’t let your thoughts hold you back. High school is a game changer for your education, it’s important to stay focused and study hard. I believe you’re from the States, so if I’m right… Get into clubs!!!! Don’t be shy, try out new things, step out of your comfort zone for a bit. Find what makes you happy and pursue it. (Also don’t forget community service because you sure need it.)
Good luck, I know you’ll do great!!!! Enjoy your summer and remember, us pandas are always here for you. ☺️
#5
Same here! Don’t really have any advice, sry, but good luck!
#6
Find your tribe, friends who like what you like. Don’t worry about being popular or anything just be you because you are fantastic. Work hard at your studies but also find something you enjoy doing outside of school, all work and no play makes jack a dull boy! (That’s a very old saying)
