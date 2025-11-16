Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Pet Peeves About Stereotypes Inside The Lgbtq+ Community?

I specifically mean ones caused by the community, and rotating in on itself.
#1
That gay people are super feminine and that lesbians are super masculine.
#2
Gender isn’t sex.
#3
That all gay people are attracted to each other
#4
Not all pan people look good in bucket hats.
#5
That who you’re with shows what you like. Lots of people have sexual preferences that they don’t act on because they never meet someone they’re attracted to in that category.
#6
Transgender people are just looking for attention. I’ve heard this line from numerous gay/lesbian/bisexual people, especially ones recruited by right-wing sources like PraegerU. It’s disgusting, and a slap in the face especially to those who have struggled greatly because of it. Speaking as a transgender person, I didn’t loose friends, risk (and end up) getting outed to conservative family, and be given death threats (amongst other things) for a like on social media.
#7
That gay people make being gay their whole personality. I mean, It can be true but sometimes people say it when it isn’t. Sometimes people say that when someone is just living their life. IDK it just frustrates me. If someone thinks someone’s only personality trait Is being lgbtq+ they probably don’t know the person well enough. Have a nice day!
#8
Lesbian does not mean a girl attracted to another girl. It means someone who isn’t a man, who is attracted to non-men. Girls can be lesbians, obviously, but lesbians also feel attraction to non-binary people and others. However enbys attracted to women can also be known as trixic, this is a good fact to know. It’s a common misconception.
This is also the same for gays but with, ya know, non-women.
🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
#9
That people assume that gender identity issue automatically means being gay as well.
#10
That xenogenders are fake. That xenogenders are only for autistic people. That neopronouns are only used online. Using SAM (Split Attraction Model) means you cheat. Being polyamorous means that you cheat. Hoarding genders means you’re doing it for attention. Having multiple names means you are plural (nothing against plurals). Being xenogender means you’re otherkin.
#11
That every gay guy is automatically a drag queen or something. I have gay friends and they don’t act like that. :P
#12
Im ace and i dont like garlic bread 🤢 i do like cake though
#13
That MTW trans people (like me) are by default lesbian.
#14
if your anything other than gay or lesbian or trans, they think you made it up 😒
#15
That Bi people are only attracted to men and women. Like the definition is attracted to 2+ genders/sexes! It’s so annoying.
#16
That being bisexual means you’re incapable of monogamy.
#17
That’s trans people aren’t “real” men or women or that non-binary is “fake”
#18
That you HAVE to be androgynous in order to be non binary. It annoys the f**ck out of me that people think this.
#19
That bi people aren’t “really” in the community. Like you have to be fully gay to be considered LGBTQ
#20
Gay men like pink
#21
That “it is a phase” if someone is bisexual because “you’re either gay or you’re not”….always hated that one in particular.
#22
I’m pan and some of my friends tell my I’m faking like WTF what am I faking
