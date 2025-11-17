“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Signs. They’re everywhere. Whether used for controlling traffic or the trajectory of one’s life—let’s be honest, quite a few of us have likely asked the universe to send us one—they’re typically worth paying attention to.
Some of them, though, might be less consequential, but not less attention-worthy. And they’re often shared on the ‘Funny’ subreddit—“Reddit’s largest humor depository”. Today we have gathered some of their best examples—signs found in all sorts of places, be it a local business, a church, or someone’s home. Typically witty, often unexpected, they ought to make you giggle, so scroll down and enjoy.
#1 Sign Posted Outside A Fencing Academy!
Image source: shksona
#2 The Most Honest “Do Not Enter” Sign Of All Time
Image source: Kiwifish5
#3 This Synagogue Sign In Toronto
Image source: merdub
#4 This Sign At My Dog Groomer
Image source: Timbo879
#5 My Local Super 8 Is Being Rebuilt. I Didn’t Know Why Until I Saw The Sign
Image source: AdmiralSkippy
#6 I Thought It Was Weird Someone Put Tape Over The Sign
Image source: ayeayekane
#7 Legit Sign Post
Image source: nofomo2
#8 This Wet Floor Sign At The Toronto Aquarium
Image source: mcastre
#9 This Sign On A Vending Machine At My Work
Image source: AlphaOmniWolf
#10 Utah Has Its Issues, But It’s Traffic Signs Are Top Notch
Image source: B4ldy
#11 This Doctor’s Done Listening To Kids
Image source: mynameisntsavannah
#12 This Sign In Front Of A Bunch Of Venus Flytrap
Image source: Karl_DavidH
#13 Brutally Honest Sign
Image source: gangbangkang
#14 A Few Days Ago A Car Drove Through An Arby’s. This Was Their Sign Today
Image source: TotesOfGoats
#15 My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. He Recently Began Killing Off All Our Grass. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign
Image source: csidlauskas
#16 One Cardboard Sign To Rule Them All
Image source: 192_168_1_x
#17 All Or Nothing! A Sign From A Local Business
Image source: MajorLeeClueless
#18 These Guys Sit At This Table Every Morning. The Restaurant Owners Made This Sign To Claim The Table For Them
Image source: leebob05
#19 Helpful Sign
Image source: 87tskin
#20 Sign In A Taxi Cab
Image source: jaykirsch
#21 These Were Signs I Made For A Yard Sale Back In 2017
Image source: SilverOwl321
#22 Just Doing What The Sign Says
Image source: parsons5545
#23 Sign At My Local Dry Cleaners
Image source: midnightqueen0712
#24 Local Traffic Sign Getting A Little Snappy
Image source: 101010109
#25 Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning
Image source: hot_controller
#26 A Local Music Store In My Town Has Had This Sign Up For A Few Days. The Shoe Store Across The Street Finally Replied
Image source: madsmadhatter
#27 My GF’s Obsession With Cheesy Cursive Signs Inspired Me To Make My Own Uninspirational Signs
Image source: Shancar
#28 My Sister Got To Decide The CVS Sign Today
Image source: Young_Dweezy
#29 Sign Recently Erected In My Neighborhood
Image source: RiggsFTW
#30 My Friend Just Returned From A 7 Month Deployment. This Guy Had My Favorite Sign In The Crowd Of Friends And Family
Image source: soggydave2113
#31 Just Moved In And Bought This Sign…finally Feels Like Home
Image source: interruptingcow_moo
#32 A Sign Outside A Off Strip Casino In Las Vegas…talk About Pulling A Ferris
Image source: LVbellman
#33 This Corn Maze Sign
Image source: shidanesayo
#34 Someone Altered A Deer Crossing Sign In Upstate NY
Image source: reddit.com
#35 This Sign At A Local Thrift Shop
Image source: CivilizedPsycho
#36 This Sign On The Door Of A Local Business
Image source: OneTrueClassy
#37 Til My Soul Mate Is A Highway Sign
Image source: 101010109
#38 Sign I Made For My Dad On Father’s Day
Image source: TheSuppishOne
#39 You Just Gestured At All Of Me
Image source: lumpyrabbit
#40 This Sign In My Kid’s Elementary School Fills Me With Nihilistic Joy
Image source: clifflampe
#41 My Grandparents Have Had This Wooden Sign Hanging On Their Porch Since The 90s… Today, Grandma Finally Snapped
Image source: CougarBoozer
#42 This Volunteer Fire Department Sign Near My House
Image source: ImJustHereForABeer
#43 Been There, Drank There, Fished There… It’s True
Image source: mickeybuilds
#44 Went To Museum And They Had A Working Piano They Had This Sign
Image source: OkSurprise7755
#45 Hacking… With Love
Image source: ToXc_Reaper
#46 We Were Cleaning Up Our Rental Vacation Home And Found Someone Had Left This Sign In Our Bathroom. Thought You Guys Would Get Kick Out Of It
Image source: Aust1nL33
#47 Sign At My Local Shwarma Restaurant
Image source: thoumyvision
#48 My Parents Took Advantage Of The Graduation Sign Trend To S**t On Me For Dropping Out
Image source: mississippimind
#49 A+ Effort There, Didn’t Use Comic Sans
Image source: meltee
#50 Wife Asked Me To Change The Sign
Image source: Yukonhijack
