Signs. They’re everywhere. Whether used for controlling traffic or the trajectory of one’s life—let’s be honest, quite a few of us have likely asked the universe to send us one—they’re typically worth paying attention to.

Some of them, though, might be less consequential, but not less attention-worthy. And they’re often shared on the ‘Funny’ subreddit—“Reddit’s largest humor depository”. Today we have gathered some of their best examples—signs found in all sorts of places, be it a local business, a church, or someone’s home. Typically witty, often unexpected, they ought to make you giggle, so scroll down and enjoy.

#1 Sign Posted Outside A Fencing Academy!

Image source: shksona

#2 The Most Honest “Do Not Enter” Sign Of All Time

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: Kiwifish5

#3 This Synagogue Sign In Toronto

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: merdub

#4 This Sign At My Dog Groomer

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: Timbo879

#5 My Local Super 8 Is Being Rebuilt. I Didn’t Know Why Until I Saw The Sign

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: AdmiralSkippy

#6 I Thought It Was Weird Someone Put Tape Over The Sign

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: ayeayekane

#7 Legit Sign Post

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: nofomo2

#8 This Wet Floor Sign At The Toronto Aquarium

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: mcastre

#9 This Sign On A Vending Machine At My Work

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: AlphaOmniWolf

#10 Utah Has Its Issues, But It’s Traffic Signs Are Top Notch

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: B4ldy

#11 This Doctor’s Done Listening To Kids

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: mynameisntsavannah

#12 This Sign In Front Of A Bunch Of Venus Flytrap

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: Karl_DavidH

#13 Brutally Honest Sign

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: gangbangkang

#14 A Few Days Ago A Car Drove Through An Arby’s. This Was Their Sign Today

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: TotesOfGoats

#15 My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. He Recently Began Killing Off All Our Grass. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: csidlauskas

#16 One Cardboard Sign To Rule Them All

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: 192_168_1_x

#17 All Or Nothing! A Sign From A Local Business

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: MajorLeeClueless

#18 These Guys Sit At This Table Every Morning. The Restaurant Owners Made This Sign To Claim The Table For Them

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: leebob05

#19 Helpful Sign

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: 87tskin

#20 Sign In A Taxi Cab

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: jaykirsch

#21 These Were Signs I Made For A Yard Sale Back In 2017

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: SilverOwl321

#22 Just Doing What The Sign Says

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: parsons5545

#23 Sign At My Local Dry Cleaners

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: midnightqueen0712

#24 Local Traffic Sign Getting A Little Snappy

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: 101010109

#25 Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: hot_controller

#26 A Local Music Store In My Town Has Had This Sign Up For A Few Days. The Shoe Store Across The Street Finally Replied

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: madsmadhatter

#27 My GF’s Obsession With Cheesy Cursive Signs Inspired Me To Make My Own Uninspirational Signs

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: Shancar

#28 My Sister Got To Decide The CVS Sign Today

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: Young_Dweezy

#29 Sign Recently Erected In My Neighborhood

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: RiggsFTW

#30 My Friend Just Returned From A 7 Month Deployment. This Guy Had My Favorite Sign In The Crowd Of Friends And Family

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: soggydave2113

#31 Just Moved In And Bought This Sign…finally Feels Like Home

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: interruptingcow_moo

#32 A Sign Outside A Off Strip Casino In Las Vegas…talk About Pulling A Ferris

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: LVbellman

#33 This Corn Maze Sign

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: shidanesayo

#34 Someone Altered A Deer Crossing Sign In Upstate NY

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: reddit.com

#35 This Sign At A Local Thrift Shop

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: CivilizedPsycho

#36 This Sign On The Door Of A Local Business

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: OneTrueClassy

#37 Til My Soul Mate Is A Highway Sign

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: 101010109

#38 Sign I Made For My Dad On Father’s Day

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: TheSuppishOne

#39 You Just Gestured At All Of Me

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: lumpyrabbit

#40 This Sign In My Kid’s Elementary School Fills Me With Nihilistic Joy

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: clifflampe

#41 My Grandparents Have Had This Wooden Sign Hanging On Their Porch Since The 90s… Today, Grandma Finally Snapped

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: CougarBoozer

#42 This Volunteer Fire Department Sign Near My House

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: ImJustHereForABeer

#43 Been There, Drank There, Fished There… It’s True

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: mickeybuilds

#44 Went To Museum And They Had A Working Piano They Had This Sign

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: OkSurprise7755

#45 Hacking… With Love

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: ToXc_Reaper

#46 We Were Cleaning Up Our Rental Vacation Home And Found Someone Had Left This Sign In Our Bathroom. Thought You Guys Would Get Kick Out Of It

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: Aust1nL33

#47 Sign At My Local Shwarma Restaurant

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: thoumyvision

#48 My Parents Took Advantage Of The Graduation Sign Trend To S**t On Me For Dropping Out

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: mississippimind

#49 A+ Effort There, Didn’t Use Comic Sans

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: meltee

#50 Wife Asked Me To Change The Sign

“Fight Children With Diabetes”: 50 Funny Signs That Ended Up Online To Bring Joy To All

Image source: Yukonhijack

