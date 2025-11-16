Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of The Most Interesting But Random Things You Know? (Closed)

by

Just post a random fact or thing.

#1

2 Random facts: Indonesia has the most active volcanoes of any country but interestingly also is the largest island nation and archipelago consisting of 17,000 islands.

#2

The average human sheds 40lbs of skin in their lifetime

#3

That there’s a point in the womb when we have an egg sack (don’t judge spelling)

#4

1. The average yawn lasts 6 seconds
2. “noon’ used to mean 3PM
3. It’s illegal to marry you wife’s grandmother in Kentucky, USA
4. Lemons contain more sugar than strawberries
5. Rats can live longer without water than camels
6. It’s possible to lead a cow upstairs, but not downstairs
7. Mosquitoes don’t like citronella because it itches their feet
8. American’s eat 5,666 fried eggs on average in their lifetime
9. Coca-Cola was originally green.
10. Put a rubber band in the fridge to make it last longer

#5

John Green was invited to do a cameo in the movie The Fault In Our Stars, but they cut out his cameo scene because apparently John Green is a terrible actor

#6

There are 6 versions of the movie The Thief and The Cobbler

