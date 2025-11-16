Hey Pandas, What Are Some Good Defense Tools Against An Evil Cat? (Closed)

So, my mom’s voice instructor, Nicole, has two cats. One is nice, but the other is evil. I need good supplies because my dad and my non-binary aunt all want to pet the evil cat.
#1
A holy water pistol.
#2
We used the same trick when training our dogs… put spare change, buttons or legos in an empty coffee can and shake it when the cat is displaying overly aggressive behavior.
Really one of those little red laser lights are the best defense. Most cats who are deemed evil just need MORE play and stimulation, and less snuggles. They need to be worn out like a toddler. Let him chase that laser all over the house and he will poop out. Speaking from experience here. Our Benny is a sweet little evil monster.
You have to remember, they are tiny cougars. They “play” using teeth and claws with each other. Humans think they have tamed them but the “evil” ones, are still living in the wild in their tiny brains.
#3
treats like just get some treats and throw them at the cat and just wait it will take some time but them after they trust you, give them attention when they demand and don’t give them attention when they don’t want it or else you could get scratches but like it’s only from my experience with my friend’s cats because my cat it very nice (never scratched or bit me) and sorry if this is too long.
#4
Um idk but maybe lemon juice cuz when I had a hamster, he would always chew on the bars and if you put it on there, he wouldn’t bite them. Also tried olive oil but that didn’t work cuz he also liked to climb his cage bars and his tummy would get all oliy and he didn’t like the taste so he didn’t get it off so I had to get a wet wash cloth and clean him.
#5
Raise your hands and walk with spread legs to pretend to be bigger just like animals do.
You will look like a goddamn idiot be the cat will know you are effing serious.
#6
i already have a base go-to of a puree tube,but i want to know yours.
#7
A spray bottle filled with water can work wonders. If that doesn’t work, fill it with lemon juice, just make sure it doesn’t get in their eyes.
#8
Wait for the cat to come to you. I eill takr months or years but it will eventually come. In the meantime, never turn your back on the cat, that’s shen it will pounce!
#9
A cross
#10
Depends on the size. I have a two and a half month old kitten that is basically a demon. If he gets crazy I put him in a basket with a towel over it. It definitely saves my legs and feet lol.
#11
Nerf gun!
