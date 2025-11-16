Hey Pandas, What Are Cool Gift Ideas For A Friend Who’s Moving Abroad?

by

One of my best friends is moving to Canada for her studies and I’m going crazy trying to think of a perfect parting gift. I want it to be thoughtful and practical, and one that passes the Airport security check. I could really use some help!

#1

A packet that has letters with specific instructions. For example:
One envelope that he gets to open ONLY when he’s feeling down( in that envelope you can draw something and write encouraging words and a bill to go get ice cream or to get a coffee.
Another envelope to open when he’s homesick ( put a picture of you both and attach some of favorite candy or something that remind him of your friendship or home)
have him send you a picture.
Another envelope with more money for a fun outing.
The ideas are endless.

#2

something that reminds her of home country, maybe? Like a printed tshirt or a mug… idk im really bad at gifts too

#3

Any picture of you and your friend (or a group of you, your buddies and your friend) in a special or fun place you all went to. Believe me. It will be treasured!!

#4

A snapfish photo book of friends, family & favourite places

#5

Maybe a gift box/hamper full of snacks from your home country that she might not find in Canada?

#6

If she celebrates Christmas, maybe a Christmas tree ornament from where you live? IDK, that might look suspicious in the eyes of airport security imao. A notebook/fancy pen if she likes writing?

#7

a readers digest subscription. or the local paper subscription so they stay informed about their hometown.

#8

Being Canadian, a winter coat and warm gloves will do. You can never go wrong with a warm sweater too. Socks! Cozy soft warm socks. Soft warm pajamas for a cold winter night or pending where she is going could be cool damp as well.

#9

Maybe a blanket custom printed with something that’s unique or special to the both of you.

#10

A return ticket.

#11

A power adapter or a few if the plugs are different.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ever Wonder Why So many Cartoon Characters are Yellow?
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2017
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Unusual Excuse You’ve Ever Heard Of From Somebody Calling Off Work?
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
67 Job Interview Red Flags That Scream Toxic Workplace
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Gets The Honest Trailers Treatment
3 min read
May, 17, 2021
30 Of The Best Parenting Tweets Of The Month (April)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What about Bob Reboot Signs Leah Remini: I Still Think this is a Mistake
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.