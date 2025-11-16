Hey Pandas, What Are Cool Gift Ideas For A Friend Who’s Moving Abroad?

One of my best friends is moving to Canada for her studies and I’m going crazy trying to think of a perfect parting gift. I want it to be thoughtful and practical, and one that passes the Airport security check. I could really use some help!
#1
A packet that has letters with specific instructions. For example:
One envelope that he gets to open ONLY when he’s feeling down( in that envelope you can draw something and write encouraging words and a bill to go get ice cream or to get a coffee.
Another envelope to open when he’s homesick ( put a picture of you both and attach some of favorite candy or something that remind him of your friendship or home)
have him send you a picture.
Another envelope with more money for a fun outing.
The ideas are endless.
#2
something that reminds her of home country, maybe? Like a printed tshirt or a mug… idk im really bad at gifts too
#3
Any picture of you and your friend (or a group of you, your buddies and your friend) in a special or fun place you all went to. Believe me. It will be treasured!!
#4
A snapfish photo book of friends, family & favourite places
#5
Maybe a gift box/hamper full of snacks from your home country that she might not find in Canada?
#6
If she celebrates Christmas, maybe a Christmas tree ornament from where you live? IDK, that might look suspicious in the eyes of airport security imao. A notebook/fancy pen if she likes writing?
#7
a readers digest subscription. or the local paper subscription so they stay informed about their hometown.
#8
Being Canadian, a winter coat and warm gloves will do. You can never go wrong with a warm sweater too. Socks! Cozy soft warm socks. Soft warm pajamas for a cold winter night or pending where she is going could be cool damp as well.
#9
Maybe a blanket custom printed with something that’s unique or special to the both of you.
#10
A return ticket.
#11
A power adapter or a few if the plugs are different.
Follow Us