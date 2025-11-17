Hey Pandas, What Are 3 Tips To Get Over Your Breakup? (Closed)

Breakups are hard. It’s one of the most painful experiences we go through in our lives… that we aren’t taught about how to deal with growing up. Imagine: if we learned emotional growth instead of parallelograms. But I digress.
What are your 3 tips for getting over a breakup?
#1
Be kind to yourself. You have probably done nothing wrong, it’s just ran it’s course. Pamper yourself , take some time to process things.
#2
Find some new activity to focus on- preferably something that enriches your life and that requires you to focus on it, like knitting, hiking, photography, gardening. I highly suggest that you find some form of physical activity that will allow you to positively release your anger and frustrations while supporting your self-esteem. There’s no better revenge on an ex than to be living a better life on your own than what you had with them.
#3
Let them go. Do not haunt their social media or “stalk” their place of work, school, home, family, or friends. Just put distance and time between you and concentrate on making your life better – for yourself, not to make them want you again or to induce jealousy.
#4
Put on some Mika songs preferably ‘Love Today’ and enjoy the space you now have, and all the freedoms that come with it.
#5
Fund the root if the problem, what caused you to breakup? Understand if it was your fault, your partners fault, or if thing just wasn’t getting along (mutual). If one person is at fault understand this and focus on this in your next relationship.
Take time for yourself, And um , watching kdrama may not be the best solution. Know that someone is out for you and a breakup is only the beginning of a new relationship.
