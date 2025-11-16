Hey Pandas, Have Your Loved Ones Who Passed, Ever Sent You Warnings Through Your Dreams?

My grandma recently passed, and she’s sending me these warnings, so I wanna know if anyone’s like that out there!
#1
My grandpa passed (God bless him) but I was sleeping and he told me in my dream to avoid a kid named danny-linn and so I did turns out he was touching girls
#2
I was daydreaming when my uncle (who had died in his car after a heart attack), told me to wait, that was it. We were going out that day in the car so I had some sort of idea, so I tried to get mum to stop us from going out by saying I was hungry. We ended up leaving about 30 mins later than intended after having microwaved soup. Had we left when we were going to, we would have been involved in a major accident. Thank you, Uncle.
Follow Us