Hey Pandas, What Aphorisms Or Expressions Do You Live By? (Closed)

My personal favorite ( I did not come up with this) is: cake is cheaper than therapy.
#1
A sheep lives its entire life fearing the wolf, only to be eaten by the sheppard.
#2
When I hear adults say “It’s not fair!”, my reply is always “Fair is where you take your pig to win a gold ribbon”.
#3
“Doesn’t matter if you’re drowning in 10 feet of water or 20.”
My dad used to say this, and I always think of it when the day is continuously and steadily getting s**ttier.
And, this isnt an expression exactly, but a quote by Mark Twain. “The secret source of humor is not joy but sorrow; there is no humor in heaven.” That quote just sticks with me.
#4
When someone complains about something I say “Well it’s better than a poke in the eye with a sharp stick.” I say it often and got it from an old guy I used to work with-RIP Craig.
#5
“Ur mom”
Not really XD I live by “Work smarter not harder” Because my stepmom keeps saying it and I have no choice but to oblige. :)
#6
“Words are ghosts that can haunt you forever”
“Be kind to everyone, because you never know what they’re going through “
#7
“Everyday, in every sense, I’m becoming better”.
I used to think I was stuck in the same spot or even downgrading from my peak, and then I came across this phrase and I realise that, instead of “downgrading” I’m actually improving day by day. Maybe not in the fields or the senses I would like, or as fast and noticeable as well pretend, but always becoming better nevertheless.
#8
It’s never too late to become what you “might have” been!
#9
Definitely “work smarter not harder” my dad taught me that and it has imprinted itself on my brain🤣
Also I tell my brother “if you have a girlfriend and she wants chocolate, give her chocolate!”
#10
Que sera sera – whatever will be will be
I grew up with my grandma signing it to me as a baby and heard it my entire life afterward. If I feel really stressed I’ll sing it and try to remind myself I can’t manage everything/everyone. (I also sang it to my baby sister and any other fussy babies I’m put in charge of!)
#11
If you meet one person in a group of people, do not believe that everyone in that group is like that, if they are bad but other people in the same group is kind, do not act like that makes them exactly the same.
Works with so many things.
#12
You Only Live Once.
Never Ask a Question Unless You’re Prepared For All Possible Answers.
Don’t Kid a Kidder.
#13
“The past is in the past, and the present is a gift into a better future”
#14
“If you’re not early, you’re late.”
#15
Cake is cheaper than therapy but Weight Watchers is more expensive than cake. Skip the cake.
#16
“If something’s hard to do, then it’s worth doing well.”
– My science teacher
#17
“You can’t say that you don’t like it if you haven’t tried it yet” -my great grandma RIP- god I miss her, she died a few years ago but I still miss her every day. she was the one who I looked up to the most, and she would spoil me rotten, because I was her special great granddaughter, but alas, she was taken by cancer, and her sister also died from cancer, and I was devastated when she died, and I still haven’t emotionally recovered from her death, but she visits me in my sleep, it’s really sweet and in my dreams I always tell her that I love her, and she hugs me. I’m tearing up just writing this.
#18
Sorry to double dip, but I find myself saying this to people alot… Pay me now or pay me later.
#19
You never know when there’s going to be a party.
#20
