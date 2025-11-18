Hey Pandas, What Annoys You The Most? (Closed)

A pet peeve is like some small thing that makes you mad.
#1
People being impatient, cutting others off while speaking, rushing someone before they’re finished.
Chewing with your mouth open.
Loud talkers in the lunchroom. Especially when someone else is on the phone and the loud talking in the background is echoing down the ear canal of the person on the other line.
People shouting to each other from across the room. The older I get the more it annoys me.
Parents just allowing their young kids to scream and shout indoors, while shopping or dining.
Zoo visitors banging on the glass of the animal enclosures. I had a word with one group of people doing it to some bats, and a monkey cage with a nursing mother and her young baby.
#2
People yelling at employees
It gets on my very last nerve
#3
Currently it’s my classmates playing music out loud on the bus at top volume. Like, I know you have headphones cause they’re sitting next to you on the seat, put them on your head.
#4
People who try to convert other people to their religion. Not trying to start a war in the comments here, but if people don’t believe the same thing you do, there’s probably a reason.
