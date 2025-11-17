Hey Pandas, What Annoys You The Most About Bored Panda Nowadays? (Closed)

Weekly tattoo mishaps, daily AITA posts, regular reddit reposts, etc. What annoys you the most and what kind of content would you want to bring back?
#1
Can we be KINDER? Please? What happened to the “adorable animals” and “weird clouds” posts? Goofy posts that weren’t cruel or anti-(fill in blank)? We NEED to be reminded of fun, good, happy things… Not judgmental AITA, not “AI” art, but feel-good stuff where we see human kindness and can agree on something? (For example, animals are adorable! Flowers are lovely! Funny signs I can deal with!)
#2
Far too many AITA stories
#3
I love looking at the photos of animals and mysterious/beautiful places, historical perspectives, etc. I’m tired of SO many posts involving workplace issues. A few are OK, but I read BP for relaxation – not to get riled up about someone’s crappy boss or work environment. Unfortunately, that’s real life for many – not entertainment.
#4
i hate the goddamn m***********g censorship. i suppose some things are understandable but these knobs are censoring everything from countries (N***r) to cats (Maine C**n). can’t even say W***y Wonka, let alone mention [illegal substances]. i’m gonna unalive myself.
#5
Repetition, the same tings showing up under different headings.
#6
i would prefer to see fewer Reddit reposts and more art/photography. i understand that the AITA posts get more clicks, but they’ve been taking over the feed more and more over the past few months. i also don’t like the product and/or movie posts that are clearly just ads for Amazon. i guess BP is doing what they can to make money and keep advertisers, but i miss the creative content.
#7
I wish they had more comics and lists that are just good things, like people’s adopted pets, or some nice memes, or cool things people made. It gets old to see the same lists that are just about how awful people are.
#8
The ridiculous amount of censorship that happens for absolutely no reason. They censored the word N***r in one post…..it’s a country FFS!!!!!
#9
The lazy writing.
The copying of Tiktoks.
The tabloid posts.
The banning system.
The f#cking cencorship.
But this not new information, we all know you don’t give a sh!t and will keep making BP sh!ttier.
#10
Let’s all shït on the US posts. Please, no more.
That you can’t reply to someone’s comment after they’ve had a few downvotes.
#11
Reddit Copy (AITA)
Reddit Copy (antiwork)
Reddit Copy (mimimi someone wanted to ‘karen’ me out of my plane seat)
Mediocre AI art
Post your kitchen hacks (yes dammit I put salt in my pasta water, yes f**k I know about acid in seasoning, blah blah, this is getting boring as hell)
which are either copied from reddit, twitter, insta or – currently – on BP
Censorship, you know what. This is the internet, not a kindergarden.
And DONT YOU DARE to replace these with those ridiculous “Disney like” wannabe artists and “USA against the rest of the planet culture shock” articles.
#12
That no one is kind to each other – people are either being shamed because of their gender/political views, or people are being shamed for being Christian. Does it matter if someone is gay or if they believe in God? Just be kind to each other. That’s all that’s needed. There’s always either a troll screaming at everyone for their gender, or everyone on the site making fun of people who believe in God. Can’t we all just be kind to each other?
#13
The filler text that precedes a ripped off Reddit thread written by the BP “author” to make it seem like an original article.
#14
Please no AITA posts,
No Karen posts,
No awful situations at work,
What happened to the good, funny wholesome stuff?
Yes, I want to see funny memes and wholesome moments,
BUT no one cares about some Karen getting kicked off an airplane.
#15
The AITA stories which are clearly just the person looking for accolades. For example– “I gave a homeless person $10 and dinner and they complained. AITA?”
The ridiculous censorship.
#16
BP has completely buried Ask Pandas and Challenge #hashtag near-zero participation.
Plus, why oh why does BP “close” the Community threads? No reason at all to set the timer on participation, especially since it’s already a nearly invisible section
#17
The constant belittling and stereotyping of the USA. We get it, we’ve got tons of problems; but what civilization doesn’t?
#18
The lack of rotation in the featured stories. I see the same headlines constantly.
#19
All the negativity! AITA reposts, “how I was wronged” posts, anything “shaming” anything. Enough negativity! We need more positive/upbeat/uplifting posts!
#20
The awful boomer lists about what is wrong with this generation, what used to be “better” in the past etc… it’s mostly just irrelevant stuff everyone’s remembering through nostalgia’s rose tinted glasses…
#21
So much reposted content. After a while it’s the same jokes and stories and pictures over and over again with only a few new oned
#22
Allowing AI articles to appear on the site.
Nobody is clamouring for AI articles. Real articles about actual talented artists get swept to the side in favour of AI articles.
#23
I prefer posts with cute animals, cool artwork, food photography, funny comics, light hearted stories, and fun facts.
I am tired of seeing AITA posts and posts involving controversial topics such as politics. I think this site would be 100% better if most topics that are from either political party could not be posted. I also really dislike the hate that is shown on here for America. There are so many posts about how Americans are awful, ignorant, stupid etc. It makes me mad and sad that a lot of people berate my country. I know it has its issues but so does every country.
I wish this site would go back to being a light-hearted fun escape from reality. It used to be, but it has gotten away from that. Bored Panda and Pinterest is the only social media that I am on. But if Bored Panda keeps getting worse I’ll just stop reading it.
#24
“Articles” that require us to go watch TikTok videos.
#25
The downvote option is often misused. You hide and eventually block a user if their post or comment gets too many downvotes. I understand your intention is to punish offensive material ,but people don’t all agree about what is offensive. Further, many people downvote things they simply don’t like, even when others upvote and approve the same post. For example, someone posts pictures of their art or craft, or asks a serious question. Is it fair that people who post these can be banned? At the very least, I would prefer to see the number of upvotes and downvotes separately: this would be helpful, because it would reveal if a post simply got 10 downvotes or if it got 90 upvotes and 100 downvotes. You can still hide the content if the downvotes exceed a threshold value.
#26
I’m here for the collections of memes, pics, tweets, etc. that round up funny content from a variety of people. Automatically scroll past the ones that are just “This Thing Happened to This Guy!”
#27
The excessive censoring. Especially of non-swearwords.
#28
all the stuff you mentioned, plus the trolls, plus the weird formatting, plus the automatic banning system.
#29
The fact that when you post on a post like this, there’s no upload photo button, and on the posts where you CAN post a photo, it only lets you put text in the title, it doesn’t let you put commentary underneath it… it seems you can only do that if you are an original BP staff member.
#30
Shortening posts that are made of memes and photos.
#31
AITA posts, of course. Listen, we know you need the clicks, but show some respect. Tag them as AITA posts, let us filter that tag out. They’re embarrassing.
#32
Your f*****g censorship
#33
Being perma banned because of trolls. There is no reprieve or appeal. Why? No one at Bored Panda ever replies to emails. Why?
#34
EVERY single post in the thread by a BP staff (jokes) way to often. To many tattoo threads to.
#35
Posts that are one reddit story (AITA or malicious compliance) rather than a list of stories or pictures on a topic. Also the censorship level is ridiculous.
#36
Why are there so many reddit stories on here?
#37
Not being able to see my comments, or the like notifications not taking me to them either
#38
That certain Pandas seem to get a ridiculous number of upvotes for the lamest comments.
#39
Add a downvote counter next to the upvote one in the profile section.
NO MORE product threads EVER. The Father’s Day thread with Amazon links in every single post was the worst.
#40
The handful of posters who. ale everything political, anti-Trump, USA sucks, etc.
#41
The same posts every few weeks.
#42
I hate that some people will troll the answers. Like there was a post I made to submit funny lgbtq+ memes, but there were homophobes and/or trolls who put inappropriate jokes. And the worst part is that I can’t delete it.
#43
That one tranphobic ~idiot~ who keeps popping up with different accounts just to annoy the trans… He needs to be boiled ASAP
#44
So many MAGAs, transphobic, sexist, entitled folks. It’s disgusting.
#45
I don’t want to see any reposted stories, we need original content curated by the community.
#46
Cultivating negativity and fatalism, to full misanthropy
#47
People feeling that is absolutely necessary to express their thoughts using vulgar speech!
#48
Honestly, most things. The only reason I’m still on the site is cause I’ve got some people who rely on me for support, and it’s enough people that j wouldn’t be comfortable giving out my number
#49
M Jank
That guy is the worst
#50
C U Next Tuesday Panda
#51
Wonder how many are offended by this
#52
Anything that takes the Lords name in vain and any references to satan. I’m about to stop using Bored Panda and it’s a shame. We Nader how many people are offended by this.
#53
I’m sorry c/m of seeing G..D…on Bored Panda!!! Find another word to use, if you can’t find another word then just stop posting! I’ve also seen satan posts lately, I might have to stop watching. Keep it clean n light hearted!
