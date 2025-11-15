Hey Pandas, What Anime Shows Would You Recommend? (Closed)

Share, please!
#1
pokemon is recomend by me
#2
MY TIME HAS FINALLY COME!!! Personally, the shows I am into are Hunter x Hunter ( top 5 animes) which I can watch on Netflix and Crunchyroll. My Hero Academia, (also top 5 ) which I can watch on Hulu and Crunchy roll. The Disasterious ( if thats how you spell it)Life Of Saiki K ( Top 3 ) which I can watch on Netflix. I hope this helps because all of these animes are AMAZING
#3
I would recommend Demon Slayer if your ok with a lot of violence. My Hero Academia is great too, it’s pretty light hearted most of the time but it can be emotional. Black Butler is really serious and violent if your comfortable watching that sort of thing. That’s pretty much it for anime I would recommend.
#4
I personally like this one called Scissor Seven. Season three still hasn’t come out on netflix so I’ve been waiting for a while. And if you look at my picture in my profile, it’s Seven himself
#5
I would go My Hero Academia or World Trigger if your looking for a kind of exciting, superpower kind of show. My Hero is the to go if your looking at a somewhat comedic approach, without loosing action elements, while World trigger is more serious. I heard the book ‘My Neighbor Seki’ is also an anime, but it’s not as exciting and more for somebody looking for something funny and lighthearted. Personally, I mostly read the books, but I hear the anime shows are pretty similar to the books. I don’t really watch/read anything else, but I assure you they might be worthwhile to watch. My Neighbor Seki isn’t much action, mostly comedic, and is about some Goofball who messes around in class. The other two are pretty similar. My Hero is about a world filled with people that have superpowers (called quirks). World trigger is about two dimensions at war, for some complicated reason.
#6
It depends on what genre you like;
Rom-com: Lovely Complex
Romance/drama: Fruits Basket (my personal favorite :D), Say I Love You
Slice of life: Love is Hard or Otaku, A Place Further Than the Universe, Polar Bear Cafe
Action/Shonen: Fairy Tail (it’s actually pretty good! Doesn’t deserve all the hate it gets), My Hero Academia
Other: Charlotte
I have a bunch of others but I haven’t seen them so idk
#7
P.S. I would recommend these for people with a kinda stronger stomach but i have friendlier ones below.
The Wonder Egg Priority, and Danganronpa.
Fun animes
Toilet Bound Hanako Kun, Soul Eater, Violet Evergarden (super chill), Cells at Work, and When Marnie was There from Studio Ghibli.
#8
My Hero Academia, rating: 12+ for violence, language. Demon slayer, rating: 12+ gore, violence. Haikyuu: no specific age rating.
#9
The promise never land season 1 is on NETFLIX and hulu
it’s shocking but I laughed ._.
#10
FINALLY! JOJO! WATCH JOJO NOW! ITS THE BEST ANIME I HAVE EVER WATCHED. The first season isn’t that good but it just keeps getting better after that!
#11
If you’re looking for a good starter show, I recommend a show like Demon Slayer or Death Note. If you’ve already seen a few anime, I would watch Assassination Classroom.
Follow Us