Hey Pandas, What And Where Was The First Concert You Attended? (Closed)

Who were the opening acts? What was the ticket price? Most memorable part of the concert? How old were you/what year was it? Did your parents approve or did you sneak out?
#1
The Cure!!!! I was 17 and went to the concert with a friend. We arrived in the early afternoon (the concert started at 8pm) to make sure we’d get close to the stage. A lot of people had the same idea, so there was already a kind of Cure party going on in the car park, which was really nice. We spent the afternoon with the other fans and when the doors opened we all rushed in and my friend and I got to stand in the third row. It was so packed it was almost unbearable. The opening act was The Cranes, and although I liked them, I wished they’d cut it short because I could barely breathe and was getting dizzy. When The Cure finally started playing, I could only stay in that packed row for the duration of 3 or 4 songs because I felt like I was about to pass out, which I thought could never ever happen to me. I had to leave my spot so close to the stage and I knew there was no chance of getting back there, which was really sad. So I had to watch the rest of the concert from a greater distance, but it was still amazing. The best part: When the 12″ version of the song “A Forest” was played! …Hypnotising!!!
#2
It was 1988. 10 year-old me and my Dad were going to the concert of the Austrian-Pop band “EAV” here in Luzern, Switzerland.
A fun band, lyrics deeper than many might think and might appear at first. But also appealing to kids, since they got some brainless fun songs as well. My Dad and I both loved them.
They were active from 1978 until 2019. This was the only concert I saw of them. It was a fun one. Still got all of their albums and still listening to them.
#3
About five years ago I went to a Tumbledown House concert. It’s hard to describe their style of music, but they’re really good. It’s kind of ’20s speakeasy music I guess?? Kinda jazzy but also not. I also got to meet the band members because the lead singer was a friend of a friend. You guys should check them out!
#4
the first and only concert i attended was a roblox concert(this counts, right?) for lil nas x a few years ago. ngl the graphics weren’t that good and i glitched out of the game anyways :/
#5
It was a Billy Joel concert with my parents. I was about 8 or 9, and I loved it. I kept falling asleep, but it was amazing.
#6
When I was in college it was in San Diego, and the it was an amazing concert with Motorhead, Megadeath, and Heaven and Hell (Black Sabbath with Ronnie James Dio as the lead singer). What a great and unforgettable concert especially since Lemy and Dio are no longer with us.
#7
Meredith Brooks at Gill colesium. 25+ years ago. Sound quality was awful and we left super early. Bought the cassette tape of her opening act, ska band called 10 Dollar Mic, on the way out.
#8
Jefferson Starship in Greensboro, North Carolina
