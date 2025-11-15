Hey Pandas, What Advice Would You Give A College Freshman? (Closed)

Do you have any advice for college freshmen?
#1
Make sure to study what you like and be ready for a lot of work. It’s okay to take a gap year and figure out who you are and what you want from life!
#2
Just a few pointers:
1. Do a major that you like but you also need to accept that not all the time this choice would be the highest paid so keep that in mind.
2. Enjoy your time at college. Do your work but also don’t spend 24/7 doing work and forget to make friends and enjoy the experience. Enjoy the experience! I don’t mean party all the time. I mean, enjoy it. Join clubs, sit under the trees and feel the sunshine, meet people with similar interests, play sports etc.
3. Remember that it will all be over. When you’re stressed just remember that this is just for a period of time and it’ll be over soon.
I may not have been the best student and being an introvert it wasn’t the easiest. For me, I worked as a temp at nights to help with bills and in my free time I played some football/soccer games with friends. I wasn’t good at it lol but it was some of the best memories I’ve got and I’ve made so many connections.
