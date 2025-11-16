Hey Pandas, What Advice Do You Wish You Followed Earlier In Your Life? (Closed)

Is there something you regret not hearing at the time it was said to you?
#1
Don’t ever start smoking/ doing drugs/smoking weed. You’ll regret it later in life, especially when your old body fails you, particularly your lungs from smoking. Heed my advice while I hack up a lung…
#2
Take care of your body when you are young and when you are older, it will take care of you.
#3
Don’t get those college credit cards. It will start your debts before you have a way to pay them…
#4
Spend time thinking about what you want to do for the rest of your life.
I had depression and didn’t expect to live this long so I never thought about the future. Now I’ve switched majors twice and still hate what I’m going to have to do forever.
#5
F*cking TAKE CARE OF YOUR TEETH. I’m out $500 so far and not even halfway through repairing what my younger self chose to neglect. Thankfully in my country, dental work is not insanely expensive… but it’s still a lot of money.
#6
Dad must have known my former roommate was a train wreck because he told me the day before I moved out, “You know, hon, you don’t have to go. You can stay home safely.” Wish I had listened to him.
