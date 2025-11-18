Hey Pandas, Valentine’s Day Will Soon Be Upon Us, In Honor Of This Day, Let’s Share Some Wrong Pick-Up Lines

If the object of your affection likes these lines then you have found your one true love.
#1
Did you fall from Heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face.
#2
Are you a BBQ? Because I want to slap my meat onto you.
#3
I want to tickle your belly button. From the inside.
#4
There will be only seven planets in the solar system tonight after I destroy Uranus.
#5
are you my appendix? cuz theres just this feeling i have inside that makes me want to take you out
#6
Are you a rubix cube? cuz the more I play with you the harder you get
#7
Are you my homework? Because I want to slam you against my desk and do you all night
#8
Are you looking for a stud? cause I’ve got the std, all I need is u
#9
“You’re so hot! I’d burn every chair on earth so you’d have to sit on my face.”
#10
Are you Swiss cheese? Because you have holes I wish I could fill
#11
Hey baby, I want to be an Astronaut and get stuck in that black hole.
#12
Are you gutka? Because I can’t stop seeing you everywhere
(Gutka is chewing tobacco which people spit out wherever they want to)
#13
Roses are red, violets are blue, your body has room for two. (has been said to my friend before by a grown adult who thought she was twenty.)
#14
Are you a triangle cause your a cute
#15
You look like trash, can I take you out?
#16
Are you a tide pod? Because you look like a snack
#17
If your right leg is Christmas and your left leg is Easter, can I come for dinner in between the holidays?
LMAOOO I’M SO SORRY
#18
