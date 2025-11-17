Hey Pandas, Turn This Post Into An Emergency Meeting (Closed)

First person to post a submission starts it off!
To be clear, this is Among Us.
#1
Did anyone die? No? Then stop calling everyone when I’m TRYING to read.
#2
“Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here! This is the War Room!” President Merkin Muffley.
#3
Omg sorry am i late. I was getting a latte and there was a man in these horrendous shoes so obviously i had to go shopping to vent put the anger of the shoes. You understand right? You weren’t all waiting for me??
#4
k people listen up. you’ve been called her because, we are running out of cheese- BUT DONT PANIC- we’ll send somebody out to get more
#5
Where da beans at
#6
Dang don’t go in the bathroom, I blew it up! Also there’s a dead body right outside the door.
#7
Sorry guys was afk. I was doing o2 when I saw the ace of knaves just standing next to the vent and I swear I caught a glimpse of his pet jumping out. He’s sus bro
#8
It’s me and purple
Follow Us