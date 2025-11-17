Hey Pandas, Try To Describe A Book As Badly As You Can (Closed)

Also, have an awesome day 😊
#1
It has words on pages, then ends.
#2
Harry Potter: Boy gets zapped as a baby by an old bald guy and spends 7 years trying to kill the old bald guy.
#3
Traumatized magic girl and her brother team up with a runaway royal to take down the monarchy, get revenge, and bring back magic.
Everyone dies or almost dies.
#4
So this dude is like ‘I’m retiring’ and his friend is like ‘cool, but what about your ring? You know you can’t keep it’. So then this dude is like ‘ugh fine I’ll give it to my nephew. He’s a good dude.’ He does and then his uncles friend is like ‘alright, I’m getting some people together to help you get rid of the ring because it’s like totes evil!’ A group of people travel while fighting off people that want the ring. Then he makes it and destroys the ring. And they sorta live happily ever after.
#5
Boy meets rugby lad golden retriever boy and they then fall in love.
#6
There once was a boy who lived in a perfect world. The weather was always nice, everyone worked and no one was hungry. When it was time to be assigned jobs the boy was assigned a job so mysterious and cloaked in shadow that he was afraid. However once learning about his job he found out he was set apart from all. Shown respect and reference. All he had to do was keep his mouth shut about the knowledge that his job awarded him. But no the boy couldnt do that. He went and spread his knowledge along with the pain of the real world…..
The Giver. By Louis Lowry. One ofmy all time favs btw.
#7
Woman gets stuck behind a wall, proceeds to write a journal about it.
– ‘The Wall’ by Marlen Haushofer. It’s a really good book!
#8
Monks prove that stubbornness and tradition is even more powerful than the atom bomb.
#9
It’s like, like a big brick of dead trees with weird symbols in it that can mean things. They come out of a big machine that takes in the dead trees and put a strange black goo on them to make the weird symbols. People pay a lot of money for these dead trees with weird symbols.
#10
Boy goes to a summer camp and starts battling his immortal extended relatives
#11
A small group of girls attempt to retain their freedom by covering up a mysterious death. They do this through lies, trickery, and cosplay.
The Scandalous Sisterhood of Prickwillow Place
(A delightfully lighthearted story)
