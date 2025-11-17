Hey Pandas, Tell Us Some Song Lyrics That Hit A Deep Chord For You (Closed)

Song lyrics that make you go “wow…”
#1
“Do you ever get a little bit tired of life
Like you’re not really happy but you don’t wanna die
Like you’re hanging by a thread but you gotta survive
‘Cause you gotta survive
Like your body’s in the room but you’re not really there
Like you have empathy inside but you don’t really care
Like you’re fresh outta love but it’s been in the air
Am I past repair“
Numb Little Bug by Em Beihold
#2
I’d sell my own bones for sapphire stones ‘cause blue’s your favorite color
-meteor shower by cavetown
And I’ve been meaning to tell you I think your house is haunted, your dad is always mad and that must be why
-seven by taylor swift
Let’s say we up ad left this town
And turned our future upside down.
We’ll make pretend that you and me
Lived ever after happily
-House of Gold by Twenty One Pilots
Also pretty much all the lyrics of “Angela” by The Lumineers
#3
“Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchel
“Oh, but now old friends they’re acting strange
And they shake their heads and they tell me that I’ve changed
Well something’s lost, but something’s gained
In living every day
I’ve looked at life from both sides now
From win and lose and still somehow
It’s life’s illusions I recall
I really don’t know life at all”
#4
“homeward bound” by Simon & Garfunkel
“Tonight I’ll sing my songs again
I’ll play the game and pretend
But all my words come back to me
In shades of mediocrity
Like emptiness in harmony
I need someone to comfort me”
#5
“i love playing hide and seek with my anxiety, keep me talking, i’ll stop crying from the things i don’t understand.” AFTER THERAPY, by NOAHFINNCE
#6
The chorus to Numb Little Bug-I don’t remember the lyrics and can’t Google them due to Wi-Fi, but that hit HARD.
#7
“I fall cause I’ve let go”
Metallica Low Man’s Lyric
#8
Help, I’m still at the restaurant
Still sitting in a corner I haunt
Cross-legged in the dim light
They say, “What a sad sight”
I, I stayed there
Dust collected on my pinned-up hair
I’m sure that you got a wife out there
Kids and Christmas, but I’m unaware
‘Cause I’m right where
I cause no harm, mind my business
If our love died young, I can’t bear witness
And it’s been so long
But if you ever think you got it wrong
I’m right where you left me
You left me no, oh, you left me no
You left me no choice but to stay here forever
You left me
You left me no, oh, you left me no
You left me no choice but to stay here forever
“Right Where You Left Me” – Taylor Swift
#9
“Dance Again” by Kite
“for too long I have been underground
and for too long I’ve had my curtains down
and I’m done with pity and doubt
and now it’s time for me to get out
’cause tonight I’m gonna dance again
….”
#10
“I know you’re scared of the unknown
You don’t wanna be alone
I know I always come and go
But it’s out of my control”
—Sunflower by Post Malone
“Where you go through life
So sure of where you’re headin’
And you wind up lost
And it’s the best thing that could have happened
‘Cause sometimes when you lose your way
It’s really just as well
Because you find yourself
Yeah, that’s when you find yourself”
—Find yourself (brings Cars flashback)
“Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
It’s not warm when she’s away
Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
And she’s always gone too long
Anytime she’s goes away”
—Ain’t no sunshine by Bill Withers
#11
You will understand the meaning of your life
If you are brave enough to stand up
Don’t care about those who will laugh at you
They aren’t aware of what life is!
Band: “Nemophila” – song: “Rise”
#12
Amazing by Aerosmith
When I lost my grip
And I hit the floor
Yeah, I thought I could leave, but couldn’t get out the door
I was so sick and tired
Of livin’ a lie
I was wishin’ that I would die
It’s amazing
With the blink of an eye, you finally see the light
It’s amazing
When the moment arrives that you know you’ll be alright
It’s amazing
And I’m sayin’ a prayer for the desperate hearts tonight
That one last shot’s permanent vacation
And how high can you fly with broken wings?
Life’s a journey, not a destination
And I just can’t tell just what tomorrow brings
#13
(Translated)
I’m afraid that you will go far away and leave me,
And even more afraid you will stay here forever.
– Big Fish (Dà yú, 大鱼) by Zhou Shen
The song is from a movie called Big Fish and Begonia, and the lyrics refer to the feelings of a parent when their child grows up.
On one hand, they want them to stay by their side (the first line) and on the other hand they want their children to find their own path, to “spread their wings and fly” (another lyric in the song)
#14
Song: sadder by Young Rising Sons
“ if your sad and you know it and you don’t want to show it clap your hands-and-and-ands, if your sad that’s okay you can clap it all away….”
#15
E equals MC squared
I’ve got a blimp inside my head
Flew over the cuckoo’s nest
The lights are on but there’s no one here
Puffing with the dragons
I’m livin’ for the thrill, formula
Screws loose on a Monday
Screws loose, where’s the propane?
Screws loose, tell ’em
Screws loose, tell ’em
Screws loose, tell ’em
I’m livin’ for the thrill, formula, tell ’em
Puffing with the dragons
Screws loose, tell ’em
I’m livin’ for the thrill, formula (screws loose)
Screws loose
