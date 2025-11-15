Hey Pandas, Tell Me The Scariest Story Y’all Got (Closed)

Anything if fine!
#1
A little girl’s parents went out for a business dinner so they hired a babysitter to watch her.
“Can I have some ice cream?” the little girl, Holly asked after supper.
“Sure” the babysitter, Beatrice said. “Where’s the freezer?”
“In the basement, so are the nuts, cherries and candy and stuff.”
When she went down to get the ice cream, she looked out the window to see a little girl standing outside. This didn’t strike her as too suspicious and she simply brushed it off.
After she had given Holly her ice cream, Holly asked, “Can I have some hot fudge on this, please?”
“Course,” was the quick reply.
After Beatrice went back down into the basement to retrieve the hot fudge, she looked back out the window to see the same little girl, only wearing a red cape. She absentmindedly wondered if the girl was playing dress-up as she trudged back upstairs.
“Got it,” she deadpanned after setting the hot fudge in the microwave and putting the thick chocolate goop on the ice cream.
“Can I please have some nuts on this please…?”
“Really?”
“Puh-lease?”
“Fine…” she sighed already heading back down the stairs. As she got the nuts out of a small cabinet in the wall she looked back out the window to see the same little girl in the red cape, holding a knife.
As she ran upstairs she decided she was calling the police.
“Ooh Thank you!” Holly squealed happily from her perch on her pink Disney Princess booster seat.
“Uh-I-I yeah. Hey, Holly, I need you to-“
“Oh no! Can I have a cherry on top, please?”
Not wanting to alarm Holly, she decided that she would go get the cherries, then call the police after locking herself and Holly in the bathroom. There’s no way the little girl could get inside if the windows and doors were all locked.
After slowly descending down the stairs, she opened the freezer with shaky arms.
Daring to peek out of the window, she closed her eyes before staring out it.
The same little girl, in the same red cape, holding the same knife was there. Only the knife now had blood on it.
Running up the stairs, scared of what might await, she checked on Holly.
Holly was dead, a small pool of blood forming on the floor under her.
She ran into the bathroom and locked the door behind her before dialing 911.
When the police arrived, the tearful mother and father were with them. The mother approached Beatrice, sobbing uncontrollably. “What happened?”
“Oh God- I’m sorry oh God! I-I saw this little girl with this red cape and a knife outside your basement window!”
The mother said, “We-we don’t have any basement windows, only mirrors
#2
Once, I was staying at a distant relatives house.I woke up early one morning and went down to the kitchen and what do I see? My relative pouring the milk before the cereal. I have refused to speak to them since
Truly psychotic behavior
#3
This is a true story by the way!
I was in my loft bed at the time, so I could only see the top of the door while I was lying down. I woke up in a cold sweat at about 2 am and I heard this weird scratching/footsteps coming down the hallway. It was like soft padding and I didn’t recognize it as the footsteps of anyone in the house and I didn’t have a dog or cat. I was terrified. Suddenly the door was creaking open and it sounded like something was rubbing against it pushing it open. I heard the soft padding of the footsteps coming into my room and then they stopped. Then I heard a scratching noise. I figured that it was a kidnapper or robber they probably would have killed/taken me already so I finally brought up the courage to ask the google home mini to turn my light on. The lights came on, I peered over the edge of my loft bed and I was extremely relieved to see two little balls of fluff sitting on my carpet. My rabbits had escaped from their X-pen in our living room and had come down to my room. Luckily the little dudes hadn’t chewed anything, and were unharmed. They let us pick them up and were very calm about the whole thing. They also got out last year at christmas and chewed the wires for the christmas lights on the trees. We’re thinking about free roaming them!!
