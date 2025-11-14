Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something That Made You Angry On The Road (Closed)

Well i dont drive but this was my dads story. So they were on their way home and this guy was going 20 on a 50mph route. My mom goes to pass him and he speeds up to like 90. Almost hitting her brand new vehicle that she just paid $25,000 no more than 5 days before this happened. My dad having anger issues grabbed a empty mcdonalds cup and threw it at his car. He missed (surprisingly). He starts following my mom. My dad told her to pull over and he pulls over and gets out. My dad yells at him. My mom continues driving home and he followed. He was in our front yard. He called the cops and the cops were at our house for 30+ minutes.

