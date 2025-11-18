Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something Surprising You Learned About Yourself (Closed)

Tell me something you learned about yourself, either recently or a long time ago, that surprised you.
#1
I have two stories, and they’re both related to music:
1: I didn’t find out until recently that apparently I like rock music. Then I listened to Bon Jovi for the first time and I’m like ‘oh I like this’. Which is strange because that is not something you would pick up by looking at me.
2: I prefer band over choir. Two years ago, I preferred singing and never would have dreamed of playing an instrument. When I heard that in middle school we would be doing band or choir, I was sure I would pick choir. But then I actually saw the band play and I realized that it looked much more promising to me. And I’m glad I chose band, because I love it.
#2
I used to guilt trip myself for not being good enough at school and in college. I was a medium student, sometimes had great results, and teachers always told me I could do better. But somehow, I permanently felt exhausted and unable to focus on studying.
Fast forward to a few years ago, I started therapy for depression and anxiety issues. I slowly came to realize that most of my energy and focus (from early childhood up until I moved away from my parents’ house) was used to survive and adapt in a toxic, domestic violence environment. Walking on eggshells to avoid setting off my parents’ anger (which would set off anyway), sleep deprivation, suicidal thoughts (and 2 attempts), scandals almost daily. My brain was focused on survival. There was little left for academic performance.
“You did the best you could have done in those circumstances. Be kind to yourself.”
#3
I am enough for me.
Follow Us