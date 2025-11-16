Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something Good That Has Happened To You Lately (Closed)

Have fun, lol.
#1
i finally beat my friend on super smash bros
#2
getting to have a sleepover with my super awesome friends and my super awesome girlfriend :)))) (yep i’m gay, i noticed.)
#3
Someone called me boy! I’m a demiboy and afab and I get really sad thinking I don’t pass, but this made my week!
#4
Last week I lost my wallet somewhere on the way to the Dollar Store. I’m at the checkout with about $25 worth of groc eries. First good thing to happen is the man in back of me who I don’t know volunteers to pay for my groceries. I thank him profusely and leave the store to look for my wallet. I have to walk and while I do my bags break open and my stuff goes everywhere on the sidewalk. Some guy I don’t know who doesn’t even speak my language stopped and handed me a nice thermal bag out of the window to put my things in. That was the second good thing. I get home and waste a couple hours but I keep calling places I went to and finally someone turned in my wallet with all of my money, ID and important documents still inside. Third good thing to happen. It could have been a horrible day but three strangers went out of their way to make my life a little better. It does make me feel a lot more grateful and made me appreciate humanity again.
#5
I got my sense of taste and smell back! I had lost them due to Covid just this last Tuesday morning (couldn’t taste the Valentine’s chocolate my husband gave me, lol). I thought it would take at least a month. I’m so happy. It’s a very weird symptom. I think it was a short duration of loss because I’m fully vaxxed and boosted?
#6
Got my favourite cartoon back. ( The Amazing World Of Gumball)
And having a sleepover with my best friend!
Also getting a new FNAF comics!
#7
My MIL gave my husband and I $5K to pay on our debt! Now I can afford to keep taking my new medication. Anti-psychotics cost a lot. $240 is a lot better than some people get stuck with but it’s more than I could afford. We used the money to pay off debt so now we’re saving a little over $300/month. Husband’s parents aren’t rich by any means but came into some money and decided to share. I am so grateful and happy right now. Even without the money, they’re the best people I know. My MIL especially. That woman once spent $3.5K on a stray cat I found who was going to die. And she kept her! Found an abused pitbull and the owners gave him to me, so my MIL talked her bro into taking him and he’s so happy now! He just got a new sister doggy so that’s more good news! Also, my FIL’s cancer is so tiny that he doesn’t need the surgery after all! And my husband’s super healthy grandmother just turned 80! And my own grandmother (demonic monster that she is) is moving far away where I don’t have to visit her ever again! I also started this medicine that seems to be working! I can’t drive and I had to give up my gun, but I think that’s okay for now until I’m better for sure. :D I think that’s enough. Lol.
#8
I finally learn to cook, when i was eighteen or smth i burned a lot, like a LOT of food
#9
I did not catch Covid from my son who lives at home. I am high risk with COPD and asthma. He had flu like symptoms and is well now.
#10
My insomnia is finally getting more under control, I got these new sleeping pills that work better
#11
Raymond moved into my Animal Crossing island!!!
#12
My ex-friend used to steal my ideas and passed of as her own.
I had a presentation on due so I made my own presentation, copied it and left. Enemy came in, saw it and left. Then I deleted all the text except for the first page and filled random words and saved it. Next day when it was on due, my enemy submitted it (the fake one) and of course I submitted the copied one. Then the results came and she ended up with an F while I had a A. BEST DAY EVER
#13
I’ve only been at my job for a little over 4 months (same company, different department). Last week, a co-worker told me how proud he is of the work I’ve been doing and how he sees me adjusting to the new department, etc. A day or so later, the lead suggests I apply for the next level in my position. One spot just opened up, and even though I haven’t been there long, he thinks I’ve shown that I’m more than ready. The same day, another co-worker tells me the same. I checked the requirements, and I’m ineligible because I haven’t been at the position long enough, but it was overwhelming to get genuine, positive, unsolicited feedback from people when in my mind I was just doing my job.
#14
I lost 13lbs. I’ve started the journey and it feels good. It will take time to get to a healthy weight, and time to fully retrain my brain to healthy eating.
#15
i got my name changed in the school records! (i am transgender)
#16
Played 2 hockey games for a travel teams 3 days ago, scored 2 goals in each of the ganes
#17
Got my first bf! :) (its also my first ever relationship)
#18
I got a ticket I got for unpayed parking cancelled!
I parked in front of a copy shop, went in for 2 minutes, came out and saw an officer wrote me a parking ticket and moved to the next car. I asked him how quickly he moves because I could have needed the exact same time to go and find an automat to issue me a parking permit. He told me I should have used the four emergency lights meanwhile. I said I forgot. And he told me to go and get the parking permit and he would cancel the penalty. And he did!
#19
