Hey Pandas! Tell Me Something Good Or Nice That Has Happened The Last Couple Of Weeks!

It can be anything from something you randomly saw, to any kind of achievement you made!
#1
Kid came up to me and told me that I looked awesome. I said thanks and he just went “YOUR VOICE IS REALLY COOL MATE” (I have a stutter) Basically i was having a crappy day and this six year old brightened it up so much. Thanks random kid in Gregg’s
#2
By the time this gets posted, my wife will have given birth to our first child. I’ve already been crying the past week about just how much I love her without even seeing her yet
#3
I have a lot of OCDs , and it’s really hard to live with it….but I get rid of some small ones, and a part of the more difficult and hurtful one. I still have a long way to ago (OCDs are roomates with anxiety and depression , thanks brain), but step by step, even tiny ones. I’m a little bit proud of me.
(sorry if there are some mistakes, really)
#4
I got approval from my insurance for back surgery. Yes I’m in the US.
#5
I baked 6 cakes, made cake pops, and decorated the house for my dad’s birthday! It was kinda tiring, but it ended up turning out great and was super fun!
#6
I finally have a boyfriend, and I know who I truly am, his name is Charlie, and he’s definitely gay and has a boyfriend who lives in England, but he doesn’t care, because he’s in love and nothing is going to change that. TO TEEN GAY ROMANCE! Cheers! ah love is a beautiful thing, especially when it’s gay. I’m all for gay romance and other gay stuff.
#7
Thanksgiving break💩
#8
I finally got caught up on ally bills. And I got my job back that I wanted to work at.
#9
I’m better at foreshortening and body proportions, gotten a good style or drawing, still working on hands tho. Gotta get good at hands before I can start my manga lol
#10
So, I’ve already commented in other posts that are about rants about this, but I’ll give you the background, I am in love with my best friend. He said he had a girl, and he called me like his sister. I was having a hard time. He and I share a best friend who has been in the middle of all of our drama, and they are awesome. We are so thankful for them. Anyway, they are in the know about EVERYTHING. So, apparently, my Bestie has liked me for MONTHS but hadn’t told me! So, that was the great thing that happened last week. My best friend, who I am in love with, loves me back.
Tldr: the guy I love loves me back
#11
Raphael Warnock beat Herschel Walker so Georgia will have a good Senator – and Democrats will hold the majority in the US Senate.
Follow Us