Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something Crazy You Did To Get Your Baby To Sleep (Closed)

It’s the number one achievement of a mum or a dad to get their Baby finally to sleep as soon as possible. Some kids are easy to handle but others do need a lot of attention (I know what I am talking about). But still, we do nearly EVERYTHING to get them to sleep. Even if we make fools of ourselves.
#1
I used to try to read her to sleep….until she slept… just so she wouldn’t piss off the rest of the household.
#2
Not my baby, my niece.
We discovered that when my niece was crying she would stop instantly if I looked her in the face and calmly said ‘That’s not going to work on me. Now pack it in and go to sleep!’ and after a few moments she would doze off. For some reason it only worked when I did it.
My sister would call me up occasionally to come round if she was having difficulty getting my niece to sleep. She called quite frequently during the teething stage. I would literally go round, look at my niece, say the magic words, wait a moment, turn round and then leave.
#3
Drive around the neighborhood with him in the car seat. Carefully get him out and put him to bed afterwards. Worked all the time on fussy nights.
