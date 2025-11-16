Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something Crazy You Did To Get Your Baby To Sleep (Closed)

by

It’s the number one achievement of a mum or a dad to get their Baby finally to sleep as soon as possible. Some kids are easy to handle but others do need a lot of attention (I know what I am talking about). But still, we do nearly EVERYTHING to get them to sleep. Even if we make fools of ourselves.

#1

I used to try to read her to sleep….until she slept… just so she wouldn’t piss off the rest of the household.

#2

Not my baby, my niece.

We discovered that when my niece was crying she would stop instantly if I looked her in the face and calmly said ‘That’s not going to work on me. Now pack it in and go to sleep!’ and after a few moments she would doze off. For some reason it only worked when I did it.

My sister would call me up occasionally to come round if she was having difficulty getting my niece to sleep. She called quite frequently during the teething stage. I would literally go round, look at my niece, say the magic words, wait a moment, turn round and then leave.

#3

Drive around the neighborhood with him in the car seat. Carefully get him out and put him to bed afterwards. Worked all the time on fussy nights.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Made A Pizza Box That Turns Into A Tray For Eating In Bed
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Blake Griffin’s Double Cross: A New Spin on Prank Shows
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2020
Sarah Drew to Play Cagney in “Cagney & Lacey” Reboot
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2018
Why You Should be Watching Lost Gold of World War II
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2019
8 Examples Of “Facebook Friends” That People Are Tired Of, Posted By This Page
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Former Marine Who Stole A Truck To Save Vegas Shooting Victims Just Got This Message From The Car Owner
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.